ZipISA Launches AI Inside Sales Agent for Real Estate Agents Starting at $69 a Month

AI Just Cut the Cost of a Real Estate ISA from $69,000 a Year to $69 a Month

ZipISA helps real estate agents generate seller leads, prospect local homeowners, and win more listings without hiring staff or managing another tool.

A human ISA costs $69,000 a year. We priced ours at $69 a month so the math works for a solo agent.” — Aaron Rafferty

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The average real estate inside sales agent earns $69,398 a year, according to ZipRecruiter. Today ZipISA, a member of a leading AI start up incubator, launched an AI inside sales agent that does the core prospecting job for $69 a month, working a single ZIP code for one agent.The launch arrives in the toughest agent market in a decade. National Association of Realtors membership has fallen from a 2022 peak above 1.6 million to roughly 1.3 million, and NAR projects around 1.2 million members by the end of 2026. NAR data shows agents with two years' experience or less closed a median of three transactions and earned $8,100 in gross income in 2024. NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun recently cut his 2026 home-sales growth forecast from 14% to 4%, citing mortgage rates near 6.5%."Agents don't leave the business because they can't sell homes. They leave because real estate lead generation is a full-time job they can't afford to staff," said Aaron Rafferty, co-founder of ZipISA. "A human ISA costs $69,000 a year. We priced ours at $69 a month so the math works for a solo agent."Why Agents Lose Listings: The Speed-to-Lead ProblemResearch compiled by Verse.ai and iHomefinder shows 78% of clients work with the first agent who responds, and answering within five minutes makes an agent 21 times more likely to qualify a lead. Yet the average agent takes over 15 hours to respond, and 62% of inquiries arrive outside business hours.Claim an AI Agent, Not Another Software SubscriptionAgents don't buy software from ZipISA. They claim an AI agent — a dedicated digital employee assigned exclusively to their ZIP code. Once claimed, the AI ISA identifies homeowner signals in that market, opens one-to-one email conversations with local homeowners, answers basic questions, and hands every interested reply directly to its owner. There is no dashboard to babysit and nothing to learn. The agent steps in only when a homeowner replies.The same engine works for real estate investors: an AI agent can prospect a ZIP code for off-market homes to purchase, surfacing potential sellers before properties ever reach the MLS.Pricing and AvailabilityStarter plans begin at $69 per month for outreach to up to 50 homeowners monthly with standard support. Pro plans begin at $149 per month for up to 250 homeowners monthly with priority support. Only three seats exist per plan in each ZIP code — six total. Each claimed seat raises the next seat's price by $10, and the claiming price is locked permanently. Plans are month-to-month, cancel anytime, with billing beginning after a 3-day free setup period.The Roadmap: AI Agents as Appreciating Digital AssetsZipISA sees each AI agent the way the early internet saw domain names. Every agent is a scarce, ownable asset tied to a specific market, and each one continues to improve at its job over time as it learns its ZIP code. On the company's roadmap, owners will be able to rent or sell their AI agent to other real estate agents or investors — turning a $69-per-month hire into a tradable asset."The first agents into a ZIP own something that gets more capable every month," added Rafferty. "That has never been true of any real estate tool before."Agents and investors can check availability and claim their AI agent at www.zipisa.com/claim About ZipISAZipISA, provides AI inside sales agents for real estate agents and investors, one ZIP code at a time. Learn more at www.zipisa.com Media Contact: Aaron Rafferty, Co-Founder, ZipISA — support@zipisa.comSources: ZipRecruiter (Jan 2026); National Association of Realtors membership and Member Profile reports; Inman (Apr 2026); Verse.ai and iHomefinder speed-to-lead research.

How AI Finds Homeowners About to Sell (Before the Sign Goes Up) - ZipISA AI Agent Explained

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