In One Week, Three Movements Converged: Dr. Paul Zeitz Reports a Turning Point for American Democracy

Dr. Paul Zeitz says the RAD Plan, the Braver Angels National Convention, and the #Next250 Mobilization mark the start of a peaceful "Third Founding"

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the span of a single week, three separate gatherings — a national roadmap launch, a cross-partisan convention, and a mass mobilization near the White House — converged around one idea: that Americans across every divide are ready to renew their democracy together. Physician, epidemiologist, and longtime democracy organizer Dr. Paul Zeitz was on the ground for all three, and he says what he witnessed marks a genuine turning point.

"I am not writing from theory. I am writing from my experience," said Dr. Zeitz, founder of #unifyUSA and co-coordinator of the Renew American Democracy (RAD) platform. "A single, ordinary week left me more hopeful than I have been in years."

A Week That Signaled a Shift

Tuesday — A National Roadmap. Dr. Zeitz and a coalition of partners launched the Renew American Democracy (RAD) Plan, a shared roadmap laying out how citizens, organizers, and institutions can work together to renew the American system in the years ahead.

Thursday–Friday — Courageous Citizenship in Philadelphia. Dr. Zeitz joined hundreds of Americans — who disagree about almost everything — at the Braver Angels National Convention in Philadelphia. There, attendees practiced what organizers call courageous citizenship: telling the truth without contempt, listening without caricature, and staying at the table when retreat would be easier. Participants left having recommitted to engaging across deep difference and linking their local work to a national renewal effort.

Saturday — A Mobilization Near the White House. The week closed with the #Next250 Mobilization, Rally, Festival, and March, where a joyful, multiracial, multigenerational crowd spanning every faith and political stripe gathered to call for a democracy that works for all Americans. Dr. Zeitz is inviting the public to read and sign the #Next250 Declaration of Interdependence.

One Frame, Three Rooms

"Two very different gatherings. One frame ran through both: courage and interdependence," Dr. Zeitz said, reflecting on the Philadelphia convention and the Washington mobilization alike.

He describes the convergence he witnessed — courage and interdependence, joined toward renewing American democracy so every American can thrive — as something drawing people of every age, race, region, and political conviction. "I felt it. It is real. It is happening now," he said.

As a physician trained to read patterns others miss, Dr. Zeitz points to the timing of these three events, arriving in the same week ahead of America's 250th anniversary, as evidence of something larger taking shape: a peaceful, cross-partisan re-founding built not around a single leader or organization, but around the everyday willingness of Americans to show up for one another.

Dr. Zeitz has written more about this moment, including his framework for what he calls a peaceful "Third Founding," in a new essay on his Substack that can be found here: https://drpaulzeitz.substack.com/

Readers can sign the #Next250 Declaration of Interdependence, explore the Renew American Democracy Plan, and learn how to join the RAD Community at renewoursystem.com.

Dr. Paul Zeitz is a preventive medicine physician, epidemiologist, ordained Song of Songs Rabbi, and founder of #unifyUSA. He co-coordinates the Renew American Democracy (RAD) platform and is the author of Hit Refresh on the U.S. Constitution and Revolutionary Optimism: Seven Steps for Living as a Love-Centered Activist. He delivered the TEDxPrinceton talk "Peacecrafting: From Conflict to Collaboration" in February 2026.

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