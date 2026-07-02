Bidding at debut auction of series featuring 50-year collection of antique toys drew strong international competition

Linemar (Japan) easel-back tin windup Mechanical Robot, 6-1/2 inches tall. Sold for $3,480 against a $300-$400 estimate Rare Masudaya (Japan) 23in tin ‘Space Ship X-7.’ Scarce silver version. Impossible to find in any condition, this beautiful example sold for $10,800 against an estimate of $4,000-$6,000. One of the rarest of all Lehmann (Germany) toys in the sale, the 9in ‘Pilot’ motorcycle, Model EPL 726, was made in the second decade of the 20th century. It surpassed its high estimate to sell for $8,400. Nomura (Japan) 12½in battery-operated ‘Interplanetary Space Fighter,’ all original and in excellent condition with a clean battery box. Original pictorial box. Estimated at $1,500-$2,000, it sold for $5,781. Boxed Lehmann (Germany) tin windup ‘Lana’ EPL 776 sedan in bright orange and Prussian blue with red pinstriping, 7in long, all original, including driver figure. Sold for $6,150 against an estimate of $1,000-$1,500

Diverse selection featured European, German and American toy motorcycles, many in original boxes; early European tin toys, and Japanese robots & space toys

We expected overseas bidders would be very active because Dave Leitner's collection contained so many desirable antique European and Japanese toys.” — Miles King - Co-Owner, Milestone Auctions

WILLOUGHBY, OH, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On May 30, Milestone Auctions in metro Cleveland auctioned the first installment of antique toys from David Leitner’s remarkable personal collection built over a 50-year period. Nearly 650 choice toys from various categories took the spotlight, including early European windups, postwar Japanese robots and space toys; and a diverse assortment of rare motorcycle toys, many retaining their original pictorial boxes.Throughout the day, Internet and phone bidders were dominant. Milestone’s co-owner Miles King observed that this probably correlated to the origins of most of the toys being offered. “A high percentage of bids came from outside the US, especially countries where the toys were manufactured. We expected overseas bidders would be very active because Dave’s collection contained so many desirable antique European and Japanese toys. He owned many pieces that collectors could relate to worldwide because they were produced primarily—sometimes exclusively—for shipment to foreign markets. This explains why, for example, so many of the most elusive Japanese robots tend to turn up in American attics rather than in their country of origin. On the flip side, collectors outside Japan really go for 1950s and ‘60s toy boxes with Japanese writing, which indicates the toys were produced for domestic release.”The robot and space toy selection numbered more than 150 pieces and included some of the most sought-after mid-20th-century Japanese productions. A particularly fine example of Masudaya’s 23-inch tin Space Ship X-7—a scarce silver version of the impressively-sized interplanetary craft—showed off a sleek design and appealing colors. Its friction mechanism worked when tested. Examples of the X-7 seldom appear in the public marketplace. The one auctioned by Milestone flew past its $4,000-$6,000 estimate to land at $10,800.From another respected Japanese toymaker, Nomura, a boxed, all-original battery-operated Interplanetary Space Fighter was in excellent condition with a clean battery box, and operated properly. Sizable at 12 inches long and accompanied by its original pictorial box, it sold for $5,781 against an estimate of $1,500-$2,000.Small but mighty, a Linemar (Japan) easel-back tin windup Mechanical Robot presented in outstanding condition with a working mechanism and its original pictorial box. Its $300-$400 estimate was soon left in the dust, as the 6½-inch charmer rose to a final price of $3,480, more than eight times its pre-sale estimate.Another popular entry, an 11-inch-tall Yonezawa (Japan) battery-operated Directional Robot was all original with a clean battery box and appeared never to have been played with. Its good-looking original box even retained the correct inserts to secure and protect the robot. It sold for $2,952 against an estimate of $1,500-$2,000.Coveted German toys of the pre-World War II era were well represented by a selection of 81 fine Lehmanns. Each was made in the early 20th century by the celebrated German toy manufacturer Ernst Paul Lehmann, whose creations were inspired by the vehicles, people and animals he encountered in everyday life or during his travels.Three antique motorcycles led the Lehmann bike parade, marshaled by a 9-inch “Pilot” motorcycle, Model EPL 726, which was made in the second decade of the 20th century. All original with a working windup mechanism and assessed in VG-excellent condition, it surpassed its high estimate to sell for $8,400.A Lehmann tin windup “Lana” EPL 776 sedan with driver figure, in bright orange and Prussian blue with red pinstriping, rolled into the gallery in all-original, excellent condition. Accompanied by its original Lehmann box and an instruction card printed in both German and English, the 7-inch-long auto sped to $6,150 against an estimate of $1,000-$1,500.A Lehmann “Mars Luna,” a lithographed-tin hot air balloon first produced in 1895, was all original and complete with its correct original pilot figure and tethering ropes with attached metal rings. A very hard-to-find toy in any condition, the auction example was graded excellent, which no doubt helped it to achieve $3,444 against its pre-sale estimate of $800-$1,200.At the forefront of the Japanese motorcycle section, a rare 15-inch tin friction “ Harley-Davidson ” from the manufacturer IY was all original and complete, with Harley and Davidson lithographed on respective sides of the tank. A beautifully-detailed driver was “accessorized” with a lithographed visored helmet and buckled boots. In excellent condition, it easily exceeded its high estimate, reaching $4,440.Those in the market for toy prototypes were in luck when a rare 10½-inch-tall prototype of a classic pre-WWII Marx (USA) character toy, a tin windup Harold Lloyd, waddled across the auction block with a $1,000-$2,000 estimate. The hand-painted depiction of one of the wealthiest and most popular movie stars of Hollywood’s golden era was all original with a working windup mechanism. It was bid to $3,321.Additional installments of antique toys from the Dave Leitner collection will be featured in future Milestone sales. To discuss consigning antique toys or advertising, collectible firearms or militaria, or vintage gambling/coin-op machines to a future Milestone auction, call Miles King at 440-527-8060 or email info@milestoneauctions.com. All discussions are kept strictly confidential, and there is never an obligation to consign. Online: www.milestoneauctions.com

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