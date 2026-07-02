Deputy Minister Nonceba Mhlauli: Unilever TVET Cook Challenge Grand Finale

Keynote address Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, at the Unilever TVET Cook Challenge Grand Finale, Unilever La Lucia Ridge Hub, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal

Programme Director;

Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training, Dr. Nomusa Dube-Ncube;

Mr. Stefan Cloete, Chief Executive Officer of Unilever Southern Africa;

Ms. Sithembile Sefako-Ngobese, Communications, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director;

Dr. Nkosenye Godfrey Zulu, Head of Department for KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs;

Mr. Sam Zungu, Deputy Director-General for the TVET Branch;

Mr. Marks Thibela, CEO of CATHSSETA;

Ms. Nokuthula Selamolela, CEO of FoodBev SETA;

Mr. Coovashan Pillay, CEO of the South African Chefs Association;

Chef Vusi Mteshana, Executive Head Chef of Unilever Food Solutions South Africa;

Representatives from TVET Colleges;

Members of the hospitality and tourism sectors;

Esteemed lecturers, mentors, parents, and most importantly, our exceptional nine provincial finalists;

Good afternoon.

It is both a privilege and an honour to join you today at the Grand Finale of the Unilever TVET Cook Challenge. I wish to extend my sincere appreciation to Unilever, the South African Chefs Association, FoodBev SETA, CATHSSETA, our TVET colleges, government departments, and every partner whose collective efforts have made this remarkable initiative possible.

Today, we gather here not simply to witness a competition, but to celebrate a profound story a story of heritage, creativity, resilience, and opportunity. The Unilever TVET Cook Challenge is a testament to the power of talent and practical skills to transform lives and communities.

The theme of this year’s competition, “Culinary Roots,” is a fitting reminder that every dish prepared is not just food. It is a narrative of our people, our cultures, our histories. It carries the wisdom of generations past and carries that spirit into our shared future.

In honouring these roots, our young chefs do more than create flavours; they connect us to who we are and inspire what we can become. They remind us that respecting tradition and embracing innovation must go hand in hand if we are to build a South Africa that is inclusive, dynamic, and forward-looking.

TVET Colleges: Engines of Inclusive Growth

Technical and Vocational Education and Training colleges have become essential institutions in developing the skilled workforce that our economy urgently requires. They produce artisans, technicians, entrepreneurs, hospitality professionals, and countless other skilled individuals whose expertise keeps our industries functioning and our economy growing.

As Government, we continue to strengthen the TVET sector because we recognise that economic growth cannot be achieved without practical skills. South Africa requires qualified electricians, welders, plumbers, mechanics, hospitality professionals, agricultural specialists, and chefs just as much as it requires lawyers, accountants, and engineers. The young people gathered here today are proof that vocational education opens doors to meaningful careers and successful businesses.

Entrepreneurship: Turning Passion into Prosperity

Distinguished guests,

When we speak about becoming a hospitality professional, we should not only think about employment.

We should also consider entrepreneurship.

Some of South Africa's most successful entrepreneurs began with nothing more than a passion for food and the determination to succeed.

The culinary industry offers limitless possibilities.

It creates opportunities in restaurants, hotels, tourism, catering, food manufacturing, event management, baking, food styling, digital content creation, and product innovation.

Today's young chef can become tomorrow's employer.

The food truck of today can become tomorrow's restaurant chain.

The home bakery of today can become tomorrow's national brand.

That is why entrepreneurship must become central to our thinking as a nation.

Government is committed to building an economy where young people do not only search for employment but are empowered to create employment for others.

This is why programmes such as the National Youth Development Agency grant programme, the Small Enterprise Development Agency, the Small Enterprise Finance Agency and the Industrial Development Corporation continue to provide financial and business development support to qualifying young entrepreneurs.

We encourage every aspiring chef to make use of these opportunities.

Your qualification should not become a certificate that hangs on the wall. It should become the foundation upon which you build businesses that contribute to South Africa's economic growth.

Commemorating the Golden Anniversary of the Youth of 1976

As we celebrate excellence today, we also do so during a significant year in our country's history.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1976 Youth Uprising. Fifty years ago, young South Africans demonstrated extraordinary courage in confronting an unjust system that sought to deny them quality education and equal opportunity. They understood that education was the foundation upon which freedom, dignity and prosperity would be built. Their struggle was never simply about classrooms. It was about creating opportunities for future generations to realise their full potential. Today, we honour their legacy not only through remembrance but through action.

Every investment in education,

Every bursary awarded...

Every apprenticeship created...

Every young entrepreneur supported...

Every partnership between government, business, and educational institutions...

Is a continuation of the vision for which the youth of 1976 sacrificed so much.

The freedom they fought for now places a responsibility upon us to ensure that every young South African has access to opportunities that allow them to succeed.

One of the greatest challenges facing our country today remains youth unemployment.

Government recognises that economic transformation cannot happen through policy alone. It requires collaboration between government, educational institutions, organised business, and civil society.

Therefore, the Unilever TVET Cook Challenge demonstrates exactly what such collaboration looks like.

It provides young people with industry exposure.

It allows them to demonstrate their abilities before respected chefs and employers.

It rewards excellence with internships and career opportunities.

Most importantly, it builds confidence in these people that participated in this challenge.

For many young people, all they need is someone to recognise their potential.

Today's finalists have already demonstrated that they possess the discipline, resilience and determination needed to succeed in one of the world's most demanding professions.

They should be incredibly proud of reaching this stage.

The Ballot Box: Your Future Is Also in Your Hands

Programme Director,

As we commemorate fifty years since the youth of 1976 stood up for justice and equal opportunity, we must also remember that they fought so future generations could determine the destiny of this country.

Today, unlike the youth of 1976, you possess one of the most powerful democratic tools imaginable.

To every young South African who is eighteen years or older, I urge you to register to vote and to participate actively in our democracy. Do not leave the future of this country in the hands of others. The decisions taken through democratic processes influence education. They influence economic policy, the investment, the entrepreneurship, including the employment.

If you care about opportunities for young people, if you care about building an economy that works for everyone, then make your voice heard.

Democracy is strongest when young people participate.

Do not become spectators in the future of your own country.

Become active citizens. Register. And most importantly you participate in Vote.

Conclusion: Building The South Africa, We Want

As I conclude, let me once again congratulate every finalist gathered here today. Whether you leave here with first prize or not, you have already demonstrated excellence. Continue sharpening your skills and never stop learning. Use every opportunity that comes your way, build businesses that create jobs. Mentor those who come after you. Carry the South African flag with pride wherever your career takes you from today onwards.

The future of South Africa cannot be built by government alone.

It requires all of us.

It requires partnerships.

It requires hard work.

It requires active citizens.

And above all, it requires young people who believe that they can change the world.

Allow me to leave you with the timeless words of our founding democratic President, Nelson Mandela:

"It is through education that the daughter of a peasant can become a doctor; that the son of a mineworker can become the head of the mine; that a child of farm workers can become the President of a great nation."

Therefore,

Continue dreaming.

Continue creating.

Continue believing.

Register to vote.

Participate in our democracy.

And together, let us build the inclusive, innovative, and prosperous South Africa envisioned by the youth of 1976 and promised by our Constitution, let us build a nation that indeed works for all.

I thank you.

#GovZAUpdates