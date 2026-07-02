All lanes of SR 109 near Taholah reopened in time for holiday weekend

TAHOLAH – Just in time for Independence Day weekend, all lanes on a portion of State Route 109 near Canyon Way have reopened after an emergency culvert replacement.

The road had been reduced to single-lane, alternating traffic since March. Both lanes are now open for holiday travel, but temporary metal plates will remain on the roadway throughout the weekend.

On Monday, July 6, contractor crews for the Washington State Department of Transportation will return to pave the area and remove the metal plates. Travelers can expect daytime one-way alternating traffic during this final step. Paving work may be rescheduled if it rains.

What happened

The highway was reduced to one lane following a debris slide that closed the road for several days in March. The slide happened during a storm that brought down large trees, debris and powerlines across the highway. A culvert – a large metal pipe that runs under the road – was damaged beyond repair.

Crews began the replacement work Tuesday, June 23, by digging up the roadway, removing the old culvert and installing a new one. Work also included rebuilding the ditch and removing any remaining debris from the hillside next to the highway. The work was done by Brumfield Inc., under an emergency contract.

Fish passage work continues

While the emergency replacement is complete, travelers will continue to see one-way alternating traffic at four other locations along SR 109 this summer for fish passage work. These projects remove barriers to fish, such as too-small culverts, and help restore fish runs in waterways under or near roads.

Temporary traffic lights will remain in place through fall at the fish passage project sites. Please do not pass red lights in work zones, they’re there for everyone’s safety.

WSDOT travel tools

There’s a lot of road work happening around the Olympic Peninsula, and WSDOT has tools to keep people informed. Check the WSDOT app or real-time travel map before heading out the door. Sign up for email updates to get the latest on highway projects in Grays Harbor County.