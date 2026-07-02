Walcott Insurance Agent Charged with 23 Felonies in Identity Theft in Insurance Fraud Scheme

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Walcott man faces over two dozen criminal charges following an extensive investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau into an alleged identity theft and unauthorized insurance scheme.

Stanly Blythe, 61, was arrested on June 26, 2026, and booked into the Scott County Jail. He is currently being held on a $75,000 cash-only bond.

According to criminal complaints filed by investigators, the fraudulent activity occurred between February 2024 and January 2025. It is alleged that Blythe opened insurance policies under the names of at least 11 family members who had no knowledge that the policies were being taken out. Furthermore, Blythe allegedly forged his family members' signatures on the policy documents.

Investigators state that Blythe’s actions would have resulted in at least $36,360.76 in commissionable premiums.

As a result of the investigation, Blythe has been charged with the following 24 counts:

1 count: Ongoing Criminal Conduct (Class B Felony)

1 count: Fraudulent Sales Practice – More than $10,000 (Class C Felony)

11 counts: Forgery (Class D Felony)

10 counts: Identity Theft – Over $1,500 and under $10,000 (Class D Felony)

1 count: Identity Theft – Under $1,500 (Aggravated Misdemeanor)

No further information is available at this time.

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Photo courtesy of the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.