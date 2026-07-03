As AI Chatbots Face Scrutiny Over Mental Health, Psychology.com Relaunches to Keep Humans in the Loop

The internet's original psychology domain returns with a human-first mission: understand yourself with AI, then find the right human for care.

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Millions of people now turn to AI in their most vulnerable moments, opening their fears and hardest questions to a chatbot at 2am because it is there and it answers. That behavior is not going away. Today, Psychology.com , one of the earliest names on the internet, relaunches to meet it with a different answer than the one the industry is selling.While a wave of well-funded startups races to turn AI into a replacement for therapists, Psychology.com takes the opposite position: AI belongs at the front door, not in the therapist's chair. Its role is to help people understand what they are feeling and then, at the moment it reaches its limit, to step aside and guide them to the right human for real care."People are already talking to AI about their mental health, and no one is going to change that," said Seph Fontane Pennock, founder of Psychology.com and co-founder of PositivePsychology.com. "What we can change is what they find when they do. An AI can help you find words. It cannot hold you. Our job is to make sure it is honest about its limits and points you toward a human when it matters."The platform starts from a single idea: you make sense. Whatever a person feels is a reasonable response to real and knowable things, from biology to environment to life history. Psychology.com begins there, without diagnosis or labels, and helps people move toward clarity, awareness, and the right kind of support.Rather than compete with therapists, Psychology.com is built to protect and support them, routing people toward qualified human care instead of away from it. The company is convening an advisory board of psychologists, clinicians, and researchers to define the line between where AI can help and where a human must take over, work it plans to publish as an open standard for responsible AI in mental health "This is bigger than any one product," Fontane Pennock said. "It is about keeping mental health human as AI enters the most intimate space of our lives."Psychology.com is live now.ABOUT PSYCHOLOGY.COMPsychology.com is a human-first platform for self-understanding and mental health navigation in the age of AI. It helps people understand what they are feeling, use AI safely and within its limits, and find the right human support when they need it. The domain has carried the name since the earliest days of the internet.

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