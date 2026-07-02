Governor Moore Announces Energy Assistance Programs to Lower Utility Bills for 200,000 Maryland Households

Updated: Thursday, July 2, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD— Governor Wes Moore today announced approximately 200,000 Maryland households will receive increased help with their energy bills this year under a major expansion of the state’s energy assistance programs administered by the Maryland Department of Human Services (DHS).

"In our region and across the country, the rising cost of energy has gotten out of control — But no family should have to choose between paying their utility bill and putting food on the table," said Gov. Moore. "That's why Maryland is cutting through red tape and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking Marylanders when they need it most."

Starting July 1, 2026, Marylanders applying for energy assistance through DHS’ Office of Home Energy Programs (OHEP) will see up to a 32% increase in their benefits, expanded eligibility, and a simpler application process. These improvements reflect the Moore-Miller administration’s ongoing commitment to making energy assistance easier to access and more secure, helping vulnerable residents keep the lights on and their homes safe.

“A utility shutoff can be devastating for a family during the summer or winter months,” said acting Maryland Department of Human Services Secretary Stacy L. Rodgers. “By improving the impact and reach of our energy assistance programs, we are aligning with the Moore-Miller administration’s priority to lower utility bills and make life more affordable for all Marylanders. Every resident should be able to access the benefits they need to remain safe and secure in their homes.”

With utility bills rising, OHEP is increasing direct financial assistance across its programs to put more money back into the pockets of families who need it most. The new benefit structure is designed to offset up to 55% of annual heating costs and up to 47% of electric bills for vulnerable households. While assistance amounts will vary based on individual household size, utility consumption, and financial circumstances, lower-income households will see the largest increases in support.

In addition to the increased standard benefits, OHEP is issuing $48 million in fiscal year 2026 Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP) Supplemental Grants through the end of September to further help eligible Marylanders pay their electric bills. Funded by the state, these grants are tiered so households with the greatest need receive the largest amount. Benefits will be automatically applied to the accounts of households that already received an FY 2026 EUSP benefit.

To make accessing benefits easier and faster, Maryland continues to reduce administrative application hurdles through the Maryland Benefits One Application. Residents applying through the One Application portal will now find a simpler application designed to make enrollment easier.

DHS has also enhanced automated data matching to connect households already receiving benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Temporary Cash Assistance (TCA) with energy assistance programs.

Earlier this year, Governor Moore passed House Bill 1532, which removes long-standing barriers to federal heat-based utility relief programs allowing families to receive vital state-funded support. The legislation extends access to state-funded support through EUSP for households that contribute to the state’s economy but do not qualify for federal energy assistance programs.

Additionally, OHEP is launching the Maryland Fuel Assistance program to provide additional support for immigrant families who remain ineligible for federally funded programs, ensuring equitable access to home energy relief.

More information on MEAP and EUSP eligibility can be found on OHEP’s website.

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