Premier Alan Winde on the appointment of Major General Damoyi

Premier Winde and Minister Marais Welcome Appointment of Major General Damoyi to lead SAPS in Western Cape

Premier Alan Winde and Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, welcome the appointment of Major General, Luyanda Damoyi, as the acting Western Cape Provincial Police Commissioner.

“Maj Gen Damoyi brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge, having served as the Deputy Provincial Commissioner, under his predecessor, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile,” said Premier Winde.

But Maj Gen Damoyi will face the same serious challenges, among them the under-resourcing of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape.

The Premier stated, “I urge the Maj Gen to prioritise the push for better resourcing. The SAPS in the Western Cape continues to face significant resource constraints, making strong partnerships with municipal law enforcement agencies, including the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), more important than ever. While the Western Cape Government remains committed to supporting SAPS wherever possible, we must also accelerate discussions on decentralising key policing functions, such as expanding investigative powers and strengthening intelligence capabilities within metro police services.”

Minister Marais has congratulated Maj Gen Damoyi on his appointment.

“I am confident that his leadership, integrity, and experience will guide the SAPS in the Western Cape with excellence. I wish him every success in strengthening public safety and fostering trust between the SAPS and the communities it serves by upholding the highest standards of justice and accountability.”

The Premier and Minister also urge the Acting Commissioner to consider implementing the recommendations outlined in the Western cape Government’s Policing Needs and Priorities Report which will assist in improving the work of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies.

Media Enquiries:

Regan Thaw

Media Liaison Officer to the Premier

Mobile number: 083 627 7246

Email: Regan.Thaw@westerncape.gov.za

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