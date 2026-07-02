Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment welcomes the appointment of Minister David Maynier

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment welcomes the appointment of Mr David Maynier as the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment.

The department congratulates Minister Maynier on his appointment and looks forward to working under his leadership to build on the progress made in protecting South Africa's rich natural heritage while supporting inclusive economic growth, job creation and the wellbeing of communities.

Minister Maynier assumes leadership of the portfolio at a pivotal time for South Africa's environmental agenda, as the country advances its commitments to sustainable development, climate resilience, biodiversity conservation, forestry development and the sustainable management of marine and coastal resources.

Minister Maynier commits to ensure that South Africa continues to play an important leadership role in global environmental governance while recognising that the environment is also a powerful driver of economic growth, investment and sustainable job creation.

Through the expansion of the biodiversity economy, sustainable forestry, fisheries, ecotourism, the circular economy and the broader green economy, the department remains committed to creating opportunities that improve livelihoods while safeguarding the country's natural resources.

The department also looks forward to Minister Maynier's leadership as South Africa prepares for major international environmental engagements later this year, including the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD COP17) and the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC COP31), where South Africa will continue championing the interests and priorities of developing countries while advancing ambitious, practical and inclusive environmental solutions.

The officials of the department and its entities reaffirm their commitment to supporting Minister Maynier in delivering on the department's constitutional and legislative mandate.

Together, we remain committed to safeguarding South Africa's environmental resources, promoting sustainable development, creating opportunities through the green, blue and brown economies, and ensuring that present and future generations benefit from a healthy, resilient and prosperous environment.

The department extends its best wishes to Minister Maynier as he begins this important responsibility in service of the people of South Africa.

Enquiries:

Zolile Nqayi

Cell: 082 898 6483

E-mail: znqayi@dffe.gov.za

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