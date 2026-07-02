Gauteng Roads and Transport on the R553 rehabilitation project

Gauteng reports steady progress on the R553 (Golden Highway) rehabilitation project

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is pleased to report that construction works along the R553 (Golden Highway) rehabilitation project are progressing in line with the approved programme timelines.

The Department is confident the anticipated practical completion date of mid-September 2026 will be met.

R553 rehabilitation project covers the road from the intersection at R558 to beyond the M68 (Chris Hani Road/Columbine Avenue) intersection.

Heavy rehabilitation is undertaken to strengthen the existing pavement structure to accommodate anticipated traffic volumes, improve road safety, enhance mobility and extend the lifespan of this critical transport corridor.

Significant progress has been achieved across the project, with completed works including road widening, construction of new median islands, improvements of stormwater drainage and the rehabilitation of various road sections. Current activities include layer works, paving, asphalt surfacing, traffic signal upgrades and finishing works at several intersections.

MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, said the project remains a key infrastructure investment in improving mobility and safety for communities and businesses that rely on the corridor.

“We are encouraged by the progress made to date and remain focused on ensuring the project gives our people value for money, is completed on time and cost-effectively. Once completed, the upgraded R553 will provide safer and more efficient travel, improve connectivity and support economic activity along this important route,” said MEC Diale-Tlabela.

“We appeal to motorists and other road users to exercise caution when travelling through construction zones and to adhere to temporary traffic management measures implemented to improve safety.”

To further facilitate efficient construction and reduce inconvenience to road users, the project has been divided into six sections of approximately four kilometres each. In accordance with contractual requirements, construction activities are limited to a maximum of three sections at any given time, with a minimum separation distance of four kilometres maintained between active work zones to improve traffic flow and ensure safety.

Persistent theft and vandalism of temporary traffic signage, delineators and other traffic accommodation devices have heightened safety risks to motorists, pedestrians and construction personnel in between active work zones.

Despite this, the Department remains committed to continuously maintaining effective traffic accommodation measures throughout the construction period. Monthly project steering committee meetings comprising officials from the Department, the main contractor and key stakeholders continue to monitor progress, address operational challenges and implement corrective measures, where necessary. Traffic management and public safety remain key priorities throughout the duration of the project.

To further strengthen stakeholder engagement, the contractor continues to provide regular updates on construction work, traffic delays and intersection closures to assist motorists in planning their journeys and minimising travel disruptions.

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport wishes to thank motorists, communities, businesses and road users for their continued understanding, patience and cooperation during the construction period.

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