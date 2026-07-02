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Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa conducts follow-up on North West road infrastructure, 2 Jul

Members of the media are invited to join the Deputy Minister of Transport, Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, during an oversight visit to the Ditsobotla Local Municipality in the North West Province.

The visit follows the recent high-level government oversight and monitoring intervention led by the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr. Paul Mashatile, to assess service delivery improvements and ongoing administrative interventions in the municipality.

Deputy Minister Hlengwa will assess progress on road infrastructure interventions aimed at improving road conditions and enhancing service delivery. The visit forms part of government's ongoing efforts to monitor implementation, accelerate infrastructure delivery and improve connectivity for communities in the province.

Details of the oversight visit are as follows:

Date: Thursday, 02 July 2026

Time: 09H30 for 10H00

Venue: NWK Corporate Office, Dr. Nelsom Mandela, Lichtenburg

#GovZAUpdates 

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Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa conducts follow-up on North West road infrastructure, 2 Jul

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