Department of Home Affairs extends operational hours for the school holidays

The Department of Home Affairs has extended operational hours to accommodate expected increased demands for services due to the school holidays.

Effective from 01 to 21 July 2026, the offices will opened until 18h00 as opposed to the usual 16h00 to assist learners and members of the public who wish to apply for and collect Smart ID Cards. The Department continues to roll out interventions that seek to expand its services while ensuring that we deliver dignity for all.

These include, among others, the announcement in June, of 203 bank branches now live through our new digital partnership model with the banking sector, with over a quarter of a million people who have already used this service to obtain a replacement Smart ID card since it was launched on 9 March.

In addition, the Department has launched an upgraded online booking system on the MyHomeAffairsOnline platform, introducing enhanced security measures to prevent the abuse of booking slots and improve access to services.

Enquiries:

Thulani Mavuso – Spokesperson for the Department of Home Affairs and Deputy Director-General for Operations

Cell: 082 330 1404

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