Excellence Medical & Skincare Clinic Sherwood Park Alberta Launches Advanced Women’s Health & Longevity Medicine Clinic

Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh

New physician-guided clinic offers personalized care for perimenopause, menopause, hormonal health, metabolic wellness, weight management, and healthy aging.

Every woman deserves to feel heard, supported, and empowered. Perimenopause is not something women should face alone—compassionate, evidence-based care can truly change lives.” — Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh, Founder & Medical Director

EDMONTON, AB, CANADA, August 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic is proud to announce the launch of its Advanced Women's Health & Longevity Medicine Clinic, a physician-led program dedicated to supporting women through perimenopause, menopause, hormonal health, metabolic wellness, and healthy aging.The program is led by Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh , Founder and Medical Director of Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic. Dr. Shaikh has advanced training in clinical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, and women's health. She holds a Master of Science (MSc) in Clinical Dermatology, is Board Certified in Aesthetic Medicine, and trained in Advanced Women's Health and Longevity Medicine. Her vision is to provide comprehensive, evidence-based care that helps women optimize their health, vitality, and quality of life through every stage of aging.Perimenopause is the natural hormonal transition leading up to menopause and may begin in a woman's 40s, sometimes earlier. This stage can last 2 to 10 years before menopause, which is defined as 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period. During this time, fluctuating levels of estrogen, progesterone, and testosterone can affect multiple body systems, contributing to physical, emotional, cognitive, and metabolic changes.Although millions of women experience perimenopause, many remain unaware that symptoms such as fatigue, brain fog, anxiety, sleep disturbances, hot flashes, weight gain, decreased muscle strength, vaginal dryness, urinary symptoms, and low libido may be related to hormonal changes. Many women report feeling unprepared and unsupported, often attributing these symptoms to stress or normal aging."Women frequently tell us they no longer feel like themselves but don't understand why," says Dr. Shaikh. "Perimenopause affects far more than reproductive health. It can influence metabolism, cardiovascular health, bone density, cognitive function, emotional well-being, and overall quality of life. Through education, comprehensive assessment, and individualized care, we aim to help women understand these changes and provide evidence-based treatment options that support both symptom relief and long-term health."The Advanced Women's Health & Longevity Medicine Clinic provides a comprehensive approach to women's midlife health by integrating:• Hormonal health and menopause management• Metabolic health assessment and optimization• Physician-prescribed weight management• Intimate and sexual health care• Hormone therapy when appropriate• Preventive longevity medicine and healthy aging planningEach patient receives a comprehensive consultation that includes a detailed review of symptoms, medical history, lifestyle factors, and appropriate laboratory investigations. Individualized treatment plans are designed to improve energy, sleep, mood, metabolic health, physical function, and overall well-being."Midlife is not simply about managing symptoms; it is an opportunity to invest in long-term health," adds Dr. Shaikh. "By focusing on hormone health, strength, metabolic wellness, and disease prevention, we hope to help women remain active, healthy, and confident for decades to come."About Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic:Excellence Medical & Skin Care Clinic is a physician-led clinic in Sherwood Park, Alberta, providing medical dermatology, aesthetic medicine, advanced women's health, hormone optimization, longevity medicine, and wellness services. The clinic is committed to delivering compassionate, evidence-based, and personalized care that empowers patients to achieve healthier lives and age well.

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