Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, on opening of the Mthontsi Lodge

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, led by Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane, has hailed the opening of the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre in KwaMaqoma, describing it as a noteworthy step towards unlocking the province's tourism potential while creating sustainable economic opportunities for local communities. Officially opened by Deputy Minister of Tourism, Makhotso Sotyu and Premier Mabuyane earlier today, the centre represents a strategic investment of more than R31 million by the Department of Tourism, funded through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and implemented by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA). The facility features 13 chalets, backpackers' accommodation, conferencing facilities, a restaurant and supporting amenities accommodating up to 52 guests. The project created 28 construction jobs and now sustains 13 permanent positions, while promoting community ownership through the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative, which will assume ownership upon completion of the land transfer process. The lodge is expected to strengthen rural tourism in this region, create sustainable economic opportunities and further position the Eastern Cape as a competitive tourism-destination.

The Centre is positioned along one of South Africa's historic liberation routes and provides visitors access to the province's rich cultural heritage, historical attractions and natural landscapes while serving as a catalyst for rural tourism and inclusive economic participation.

Premier Mabuyane welcomed the opening of the Mthontsi Lodge and Conference Centre and commended the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative for its partnerships in ensuring the delivery of a project that places community ownership at the centre of tourism development.

"The opening of the facility validates that tourism remains one of the key drivers of economic growth, job creation and rural development in the province. This investment is about far more than infrastructure, it is about creating opportunities for our people, empowering local communities to participate meaningfully in the tourism economy and ensuring that the benefits of development reach every corner of our province”, Mabuyane said.

“This demonstrates that land reform, when accompanied by investment, planning and a capable community leadership, can become a catalyst for sustainable economic development. The results of the hard work that has yielded such a beautiful and lasting legacy, reminds us that communities should never remain spectators in the economy. They too must become owners, entrepreneurs as well as partners in sustainable development initiatives,” Mabuyane added.

The opening of the Lodge gives practical effect to the commitments made during the 2026 State of the Province Address, that the Provincial Government aims to accelerate investment in tourism infrastructure, expanding destination development, supporting township and rural tourism enterprises, and leveraging the province's rich biodiversity, coastline, cultural heritage and liberation history to position the province as a globally competitive tourism destination.

The Provincial Government remains committed to supporting initiatives that unlock the economic potential of rural communities while preserving and promoting unique cultural and heritage assets. Community-owned tourism projects such as Mthontsi Lodge are essential in building an inclusive economy where local people become owners, entrepreneurs and custodians of the province's tourism offerings.

The Provincial Government further welcomed the handover of the facility to the Mthontsi Waselukhuko Primary Co-operative, saying the model demonstrates government's commitment to ensuring that communities become direct beneficiaries of public investment through ownership, enterprise development and sustainable livelihood

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

Email: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

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