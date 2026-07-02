Jury Finds Torrington Man Guilty of Home Invasion, Kidnapping and Assault Charges

(Torrington, CT) – David R. Shannon, Litchfield Judicial District State’s Attorney, today announced that a Superior Court jury in Torrington on June 30, 2026 found Brian Hogan, age 52, of Torrington, guilty of Home Invasion with a Deadly Weapon, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-100aa(a)(2), Kidnapping in the First Degree with a Firearm, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-92a(2)(A), Kidnapping in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-92(a), Assault in the Third Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-61(a)(1), and Threatening in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-61aa(a)(3).

According to the evidence at trial, on the morning of September 17, 2024, the defendant entered the Harwinton home of his ex-girlfriend armed with what was later found to be a pellet gun, and a tire iron. Once inside the residence, the defendant awakened the victim who was asleep in her bed while pointing the pellet gun at her head. He then physically forced the victim from the residence and into his pickup truck. From there, the defendant drove to the area of the Thomaston Dam in Thomaston where he left the victim’s cell phone, telling her the police will be “looking for her body for days” in that location. The defendant then drove with the victim south on Route 8 to Bridgeport, where he eventually hid his cell phone, before continuing to drive to New Haven. Throughout this time, the defendant made threats to the victim and repeatedly punched the victim in the head and face with a closed fist.

Once in New Haven, the defendant stopped at a small gas station on Chapel Street to buy a drink. At this time, the victim was able to exit the defendant’s truck. The defendant attempted to bring the victim back to the truck however she resisted and was able to get assistance from individuals at the gas station who called emergency-911. The defendant left the area in his truck moments before two New Haven police officers arrived on scene. Video evidence was recovered from the gas station and played at trial showing the interactions between the defendant and the victim, and the victim’s obvious injuries.

The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Approximately 2 ½ hours later, the defendant returned to the area of Chapel Street in New Haven in his truck where he was stopped by New Haven police officers. The pellet gun was subsequently recovered from the truck.

At the conclusion of evidence in this trial, a separate hearing was held where Hogan was found to be in violation of his probation.

The trial and violation of probation hearing were presided over by The Honorable Brian W. Preleski.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 5, 2026 in Litchfield Superior Court where the defendant faces up to 56 years in prison for conviction on the above criminal charges, and five years in prison for Violation of Probation.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Karen Roberg, and Assistant State’s Attorney Collin Cowdery, with the assistance of Paralegal Specialist Melissa Brewer, Inspector Forrest Beaulieu, and Judicial Branch Office of Victim Services Victim Advocate Karen Lucid.

State’s Attorney Shannon would like to thank the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad Criminal Investigation and Crime Scene Processing detectives from Troop L and Troop G, the Office of Adult Probation - Torrington, and the New Haven Police Department for their diligent work on this investigation and prosecution.