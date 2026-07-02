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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting, 3 Jul

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will brief media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on, 02 July 2026.

The details of the briefing are as follows:
Date: Friday, 03 July 2026
Time: 11h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, Ground Floor, Tshedimosetso House, Corner Francis Baard and Festival Streets, Hatfield, Pretoria   

Live streaming details:
Facebook: http://facebook.com/GovernmentZA
Twitter: http://twitter.com/GovernmentZA 
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/GovernmentZA

Enquiries: 
Nomonde Mnukwa
Acting Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 653 7485  

William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147

#GovZAUpdates 

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Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on outcomes of the Cabinet Meeting, 3 Jul

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