Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, oversight working visit to the Vaal Gamagara Bulk Water

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo, will undertake an oversight working visit to the Vaal Gamagara Bulk Water Supply Scheme (VGBWSS) in the Northern Cape on Monday, 06 July 2026, to assess progress on one of government's most strategic bulk water infrastructure projects.

The VGBWSS is a critical water supply scheme that serves communities, municipalities, mines, farmers and industries across the Northern Cape. The project is central to improving long-term water security, supporting economic growth and sustaining mining and industrial activities that contribute significantly to the provincial and national economy.

The scheme is being implemented in two phases. Phase 1, valued at R1.4 billion, was completed in 2022, while Phase 2, currently estimated at R14.9 billion, is being delivered through a landmark partnership between government and the private sector, with commercial users committing 56% of the required funding.

The Deputy Minister's visit forms part of the Department's oversight responsibility to monitor the implementation of strategic infrastructure projects, assess progress against project commitments and engage stakeholders on measures to accelerate delivery.

He will receive a comprehensive briefing on the current status of the project, governance arrangements, implementation milestones and challenges affecting progress.

Members of the media are invited as follows: Date: Monday, 06 July 2026

Venue: Kalahari Country Club, Kathu Time: 12:00