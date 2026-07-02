Judge Sentences New Haven Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting a Minor

(New Haven, CT) – New Haven Judicial District State’s Attorney John P. Doyle, Jr. today announced that The Honorable Maria del Pilar Gonzalez on July 1, 2026 sentenced Luis Silva, age 26, of New Haven, to 25 years in prison, execution suspended after 11 years served, followed by 20 years of probation.

A jury in New Haven Superior Court on March 31, 2026 found Silva guilty of Sexual Assault in the First Degree, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes § 53a-70(a)(2), and Risk of Injury to a Minor, in violation of Connecticut General Statutes §53-21(a)(2).

According to evidence introduced at trial, Silva sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly while she was under the age of 13.

The case was investigated by the New Haven Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas J. Finnucan, with assistance from Inspector Jeffrey Cortes and Victim Advocate Johanna Krebbs.

State’s Attorney Doyle would like to extend his gratitude to the New Haven Police Department for their investigative efforts, especially Detective Christopher Boyle and SVU Police K-9 Sunny, Detective Samantha Romano, and Sergeant Cherelle Carr of the NHPD Special Victims Unit.