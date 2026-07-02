The Republican Recap: Week of June 29, 2026

As America’s youth spend more time online, there is increased urgency to provide protections to ensure their safety in the digital age.

The House took action this week by passing the bipartisan Kids Internet and Digital Safety (KIDS) Act. This bill gives parents more tools to protect their children online and requires platforms to implement stronger safety features for children's accounts.

The KIDS Act also establishes commonsense design standards to help reduce addictive and impulsive use while increasing accountability for online platforms. The House is advancing a targeted approach that strengthens protections for minors, gives families greater confidence that their children are safer online, and maintains freedom of speech.

Chairman Brett Guthrie’s legislation, H.R. 7757, the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act protects children online by requiring age verification for adult websites, banning disappearing messages and targeted ads on children’s accounts, creating transparency with AI chatbots, and providing parent controls on kids’ accounts.

House Republicans are committed to giving our children the protections online they deserve.

"Congress has spent years searching for how to best protect children and teens online, and today's overwhelming bipartisan vote indicates that we have found our solution. The KIDS Act creates strong protections with new rules for design features, default settings, and kids' privacy," said Chairman Guthrie and Ranking Member Pallone. "We want to thank our colleagues for their strong vote today to protect kids, empower parents, and hold internet platforms accountable."