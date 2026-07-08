Firefighter-Turned-AI Expert Michael Reimer to Speak at HighLevel LIVE Manila

Michael Reimer, Founder of CRM Pros and featured speaker at HighLevel LIVE Manila 2026 HighLevel LIVE Manila 2026 - August 8-9 at Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts Michael Reimer preparing for his HighLevel LIVE Manila presentation during a practice session in the Philippines

CRM Pros founder and $10,000 Innovation Award winner to address 3,000+ entrepreneurs on how Voice AI solves the missed call crisis for small businesses.

Businesses don't reject AI because it doesn't work. They reject it because nobody shows them where it fits. A missed call is a missed customer. I'm going to Manila to show them where it belongs.” — Michael Reimer

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every five minutes, a small business loses a customer it never knew it had. The phone rings. Nobody answers. The lead moves on. Multiply that across an entire year and the revenue bleeding out of local businesses becomes staggering. One man decided to stop the bleeding, and his path to solving it started in the last place anyone would expect: inside a burning building.Michael Reimer spent 30 years running into fires while everyone else ran out. He trained international rescue teams. He worked security details at the White House. And on September 11, 2001, he responded to Ground Zero in New York City, where he lost six close friends in a single morning.Now, the retired firefighter and founder of CRM Pros has been announced as a featured speaker at HighLevel LIVE Manila , the platform's first major conference in the Asia-Pacific region, taking place August 8-9, 2026, at the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts. The event is expected to draw over 3,000 agency owners, SaaS entrepreneurs, and business operators to one of the Philippines' largest ballroom venues.Reimer will take the stage alongside digital advertising pioneer Billy Gene and regional automation leader Cece Tan to deliver a session on his proprietary Five Pillar Framework, a structured system for deploying AI into real businesses without technical complexity, without code, and without the objections that kill most technology sales before they start.From Crisis Response to Business ResponseThe connection between firefighting and artificial intelligence is not obvious until Reimer explains it."In the fire service, when someone calls, the system has to be ready. There is no voicemail. There is no callback window. You respond, or someone gets hurt," said Michael Reimer, Founder of CRM Pros. "Business operates on the same principle. A missed call is a missed customer. If you don't respond within five minutes, your chances of converting that lead drop by over 80 percent. The only difference is that in business, nobody sees the damage until the revenue report comes in."That philosophy drove Reimer to build what has become one of the most recognized AI practices in the HighLevel ecosystem. To date, he has personally architected more than 2,400 AI voice agents for businesses spanning healthcare, legal services, home services, real estate, and dozens of other industries. Each agent is designed to do what most businesses cannot: answer every call, qualify every lead, and book every appointment without a single human being needing to pick up the phone.Three Seven-Figure Brands and a Decision That Defines His CharacterReimer's career after the fire service reads like a case study in reinvention. While still working as a firefighter, he built a company that grew to 300 employees. The business was successful by every financial measure, but it required him to be away from his family 300 days a year. He shut it down.After retiring from the fire service, he founded International Marine, a marine technology company that serviced mega-yachts for high-profile clients. The company thrived. Customers paid. Reviews were excellent. But when Reimer discovered what AI and automation could do for business operations, he made a decision that revealed more about his character than any revenue number ever could.He did not sell International Marine. He gave it to his employees. The trucks, the inventory, the client relationships, and the keys. People who had worked alongside him for years and had families of their own were handed a fully operational business at no cost."Those people helped me build something real," Reimer said. "They deserved a path forward."The Innovation That Won $10,000Reimer's practical approach to AI caught the attention of HighLevel's leadership when he developed an AI Voice App capable of detecting distress sounds from pets and automatically alerting their owners. The application earned him HighLevel's prestigious $10,000 Innovation Award at the LevelUp Summit in Dallas, Texas, beating out hundreds of submissions from developers worldwide.The pet safety app was not built to impress investors or chase venture capital. It was built because Reimer saw a problem, applied the same crisis-response instinct that guided his entire career, and created a system that protects something people love.That same instinct now powers CRM Pros, where Reimer and his team help agencies and business owners deploy Voice AI systems that turn missed calls into booked revenue, reactivate dead leads through automated outreach, and build communication infrastructures that operate 24 hours a day without adding headcount.What Manila Will SeeHighLevel LIVE Manila represents a turning point for the platform's global expansion. The Philippines currently holds the second-largest concentration of HighLevel Certified Admins in the world, behind only the United States. The event is the second stop in the 2026 HighLevel LIVE Global Event Series, following a successful conference in New Delhi, India, where Reimer also served as a featured speaker alongside digital marketing icon Neil Patel.Reimer's Manila session will break down the exact system he uses to place AI services into businesses across virtually any industry. Attendees will leave with a deployable framework rather than theoretical concepts."Most keynotes send a room home inspired," Reimer noted. "Mine sends them home with a system."Full event details, and the complete speaker lineup, are available at https://www.gohighlevel.com/live/manila Reimer is also the best-selling author of Starting an AI Agency (A Complete Guide ) , available on Amazon, and the creator of the AI Agency Accelerator program, which has helped hundreds of entrepreneurs launch AI-powered service businesses.

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