Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys Secure Millions in Multi-State Mid-Year Case Resolutions

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys: An award-winning law firm with 2,500 Five-Star Reviews and a deep community commitment. Karns & Karns founding partners, Mike Karns and Bill Karns, celebrate their sixth consecutive year (2021-2026) of being recognized by The Best Lawyers in America®.

Leading trial firm accelerates litigation , closing complex commercial trucking, auto collision, and premises liability claims across California and Texas.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , a premier family-owned trial law firm, has officially announced millions in cumulative recovery from multiple states following a powerful mid-year surge of case resolutions. Pushed through the pipeline after months of intense, strategic litigation, this multi-million-dollar wave of results highlights the firm's relentless capability to squeeze maximum policy limits out of corporate insurance carriers without dragging out timelines for injured victims.The Multi-State Settlement Breakdown: Litigation Success and Case UpdatesOperating entirely on an in-house litigation model, Karns & Karns successfully resolved multiple high-stakes claims across three core practice areas, concluding months of dedicated, strategic casework: Commercial Trucking & Logistics Liability Updates: The firm’s specialized trucking unit closed two significant commercial vehicle claims. This included a complex multi-ton 18-wheeler collision resolution resulting in a $900,000.00 recovery led by trial attorney Tim Mitchell, alongside a catastrophic sandwiched trucking accident resolution that secured $1,700,000.00 under the direction of Texas trial attorney Luis Espinoza.Catastrophic Auto & Commuter Collisions Updates: Complex motor vehicle and pedestrian claims yielded top-tier results. A severe rear-end collision involving a large pickup truck resulted in a $1,750,000.00 settlement navigated by trial attorney Darren McBratney. Additionally, an auto-versus-pedestrian strike in Texas resulted in a $975,000.00 recovery managed by attorney Luis Espinoza.Premises Liability & Infrastructure Safety Updates: Expanding their reach into corporate property negligence, trial attorney Mia Hong secured a $1,100,000.00 resolution following a severe commercial retail ceiling collapse that caused catastrophic injuries to a consumer.The Cost of Fast-Paced Litigation vs. Corporate Insurance Delay Tactics"Insurance conglomerates intentionally weaponize the legal timeline, hoping that injured families will grow desperate and accept pennies on the dollar," said Bill Karns, founding partner. "Our model is built to defeat that specific playbook. By packaging intense, trial-ready pressure behind every single filing, we force carriers to look at our courtroom track record and pay out full value now, rather than risking a massive jury verdict later."The firm notes that the rapid resolution of these high-value claims requires significant upfront financial capital to counter corporate defense networks."A high-volume marketing firm or 'settlement mill' simply doesn't have the in-house infrastructure or the willingness to invest hundreds of thousands of dollars into medical experts, data log retrieval, and engineering reconstructions," said Mike Karns, founding partner. "At Karns & Karns, we fund 100% of our litigation expenses in-house. Insurance networks track which firms back down and which ones push forward. This surge in million-dollar settlements is a direct reflection of what happens when insurers realize they are dealing with true trial lawyers who are fully prepared to go the distance."About Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys:Karns & Karns is a family-owned personal injury and trial law firm with a national reputation for courtroom excellence. Backed by over 2,500 five-star reviews and over $350 million recovered for negligence victims, the firm specializes in catastrophic motor vehicle accidents, commercial trucking crashes, wrongful death, premises liability, and institutional abuse claims across California, Texas, Washington, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, Arizona, and Florida.Los Angeles Corporate Headquarters:1313 W. 8th St, 2nd FloorLos Angeles, CA 90017

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