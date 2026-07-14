AEX Inc. Launches Agent AEX Network Troubleshooting, the First AI Agent Built Exclusively for Fiber Network Operations

Agent AIX in Action

While the industry debates AI's potential, AEX is putting it to work on automating network diagnostics, troubleshooting, and remediation.

Agent AEX is a fundamental shift in what network operations looks like, one where engineers spend their time building and growing, not firefighting.” — Christopher J Camut

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AEX Inc., the company behind the OSS/BSS platform purpose-built for fiber broadband operators, today announced the general availability of Agent AEX , an agentic AI that autonomously diagnoses, troubleshoots, and resolves network issues across every vendor platform in an operator's environment.Beyond just a feature update, Agent AEX is a new category of capability for fiber operators. And it solves a problem that has plagued the industry for decades.The Problem No One Has Fixed Until NowFiber network engineers today operate across a fragmented landscape of vendor-specific consoles, command-line interfaces, and manual documentation that was never designed to work together. When an incident occurs, engineers move between systems, opening one tool, then another, cross-referencing spreadsheets and network diagrams, contacting vendor support, before arriving at a diagnosis that may still require additional manual remediation.The cost of this fragmentation is high. Nearly 40% of a network team's week is consumed by routine provisioning and device management tasks, with another 10% spent fixing misconfigurations. Skilled engineers spend the majority of their time on work that delays resolution, increases the risk of errors, and diverts capacity from higher-value network operations.The downstream effects are material. Slower incident resolution leads to longer outages, higher churn exposure, and engineering teams unable to focus on the network expansion and capacity planning that drive operator growth.Autonomous Diagnostics, Remediation, and Resolution in a Single WorkflowAgent AEX addresses this directly. When an issue is detected, the agent automatically runs diagnostics across the entire network environment, interprets the results, identifies the root cause, and executes remediation without requiring engineers to navigate multiple systems or interfaces.Independent research supports the scale of the opportunity. AI-driven network automation can reduce capital and operating expenditures by 20-40% and increase ROI by 10-15%2. Operators using automated provisioning workflows have provisioned circuits up to 164 hours sooner, generating millions in new billable hours annually while reducing costs associated with delayed deprovisioning.Agent AEX is the result of over a decade of real fiber network operation experience, drawing on billions of data points collected from more than 200,000 managed devices. It supports multiple OEMs and technologies out of the box, learns from every interaction, and runs on a multi-model AI architecture that continuously benchmarks and switches between leading foundational models, ensuring AEX customers are never dependent on a single AI provider.A human-in-the-loop governance model ensures that high-impact remediation actions require operator approval before execution, giving engineering teams the confidence to automate without surrendering oversight of live infrastructure."Fiber network operators have been managing complexity with manual processes for too long," said Christopher J. Camut, President of AEX Inc. "Agent AEX is not an incremental improvement to the way things have always been done. It is a fundamental shift in what network operations looks like, one where engineers spend their time building and growing, not firefighting. We built this on a decade of network data and real operator experience, and we are making it available to every AEX customer from day one because this is exactly the kind of capability that should be standard, not a premium."Available Now to All AEX Customers at No Additional CostAgent AEX is available immediately to all AEX platform customers at no additional charge. No third-party integrations, hardware upgrades, or additional licensing are required. Operators enable the agent directly from their AEX dashboard, configure permitted NMS API actions, and can integrate the agent into existing automated workflows from day one.The First in a Suite of AI Agents Across the AEX PlatformAgent AEX is the first in a planned series of AI agents spanning area, customer, task, and field service management. Each will follow the same design principles: purpose-built for fiber operators, natively integrated with existing AEX workflows, and available at no additional cost to AEX customers.About AEX Inc. AEX Inc. helps fiber internet providers turn their network investment into active subscribers faster. By connecting coverage planning, multi-channel sales, field operations, provisioning, and billing in a single native platform, AEX eliminates the handoffs and delays that slow operators down. AEX serves fiber broadband operators across North America and internationally. Learn more at aexinc.com.

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