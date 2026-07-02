Advanced Design Conference 2026 Unites Academia, Industry and Government in Como, Italy

Advanced Design Conference

Advanced Design Conference unites design academia, industry & government July 18–19, 2026 in Como, Italy, turning research into permanently promoted assets.

COMO, ITALY, July 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Design Conference 2026 Unites Academia, Industry and Government in Como, ItalyTwo-day international conference within the World Design Intelligence Summit will convert research presentations into permanently archived, globally promoted intellectual assets on July 18–19, 2026The A' Design Award will convene the Advanced Design Conference on Saturday, 18 July and Sunday, 19 July 2026, at the Sala Bianca del Teatro Sociale in Como, Italy, bringing together academics, industry practitioners, and government representatives for two days of keynotes, research presentations, workshops, and structured networking. The Advanced Design Conference is organized within the wider World Design Intelligence Summit, a four-day program running 16–19 July 2026 that also encompasses the A' Design Award Gala Night and Awards Ceremony, the Ars Futura Cultura Symposium, and the World Design Exhibition.The Advanced Design Conference distinguishes itself from conventional academic and industry events through a deliberate theory-practice-governance structure. Each of the seven Advanced Design Conference thematic tracks , spanning products and architecture, current design trends, future visions and governance, innovation promotion, peer-reviewed academic research, design tools and materials, and doctoral studies, is designed to connect scholarly frameworks with market implementation and policy development.Every accepted contribution at the Advanced Design Conference enters a comprehensive dissemination system designed for lasting scholarly impact: open-access publication, a permanent Academic Citation and Digital Research Object Identifier (ACDROI), multilingual abstract translations, institutional press release distribution, editorial feature coverage, search and AI-discovery optimization, and measurable World University Rankings rating points, ensuring each work continues generating citations and visibility long after the event."A great idea deserves more than a moment on stage; we built the Advanced Design Conference to extend that stage indefinitely," said Dr. Cobanli for the A' Design Award. "By placing researchers, practicing designers, and policymakers in the same rooms, and then permanently archiving and actively promoting their contributions, we turn a two-day event into a lasting engine for design intelligence".The Advanced Design Conference offers multiple participation pathways, including keynote speeches, in-person research presentations, virtual and digital presentations, papers, posters, panel discussions, workshops, exhibition showcases, and general attendance. Research abstracts may be submitted free of charge at the pre-qualification stage, with the academic track maintaining anonymous blind peer review. University professors, tenured academics, and A' Design Award laureates benefit from an expedited acceptance process. A dedicated digital participation option extends full publication and promotion benefits to scholars unable to travel.The surrounding World Design Intelligence Summit program opens on 16 July 2026 with the black-tie La Notte Premio A' Gala Night and Awards Ceremony at Teatro Sociale Como, followed on 17 July by the Ars Futura Cultura Symposium and executive roundtables. The World Design Exhibition, showcasing award-winning products and prototypes, runs in parallel throughout the conference, while the World Design Talks keynote series sets the strategic agenda across both conference days.Registration to Advanced Design Conference is now open, with current rates available through Saturday, 11 July 2026; prices increase thereafter. Participation options range from digital passes to full institutional and governance packages. Complete details, track descriptions, and submission guidelines are available on the Advanced Design Conference website.About the Advanced Design ConferenceThe Advanced Design Conference is an international, multidisciplinary design conference organized by the A' Design Award within the World Design Consortium. Serving as a convergence point for design theory, industry practice, and governance, the conference features peer-reviewed academic tracks, industry sessions, keynotes, and workshops across disciplines from industrial design and architecture to service design and strategy. Accepted contributions receive open-access publication, permanent ACDROI identifiers, and active global promotion. Advanced Design Conference 2026 edition takes place 18–19 July at Sala Bianca del Teatro Sociale, Como, Italy. Interested parties may visit https://www.advanceddesignconference.com to learn more about the Advanced Design Conference.About the A' Design AwardEstablished in 2008, the A' Design Award & Competition is an international, juried, academic, and prized award recognizing outstanding design across all major industries, from industrial design and architecture to communication, fashion, and service innovation. Entries are evaluated through anonymous blind peer review by a grand jury of academics, industry professionals, and journalists. Driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through good design, eligible laureates receive the comprehensive A' Design Prize, including global publicity, exhibition, and publication benefits.About La Notte Premio A'La Notte Premio A' is the A' Design Award's annual black-tie, red-carpet Gala Night and Awards Ceremony, regarded as one of the most exclusive social events in the design world. Held at historic venues in Como, Italy, the ceremony honors laureates individually on stage with trophies, framed certificates, and yearbooks, attended by leading designers, brands, press members, ambassadors, and industry executives. The 2026 edition takes place 16 July at Teatro Sociale Como.About the Ars Futura Cultura SymposiumArs Futura Cultura is an exclusive, invitation-only networking and symposium event for A' Design Award laureates, held on the day following the Gala Night against the backdrop of Lake Como. The event facilitates personal introductions among award-winning designers, architects, and brands, fostering international collaborations, knowledge exchange, and business development, while providing laureates with practical guidance on leveraging their award status for professional growth.About the World Design ExhibitionThe World Design Exhibition is a curated showcase of award-winning products, prototypes, and innovative projects presented in parallel with the Advanced Design Conference and World Design Intelligence Summit. The exhibition offers attendees direct, hands-on interaction with exceptional physical designs and groundbreaking prototypes, with limited opportunities available for designers to submit work for consideration and inclusion.About World Design TalksWorld Design Talks are the keystone keynote sessions of the Advanced Design Conference, where thought leaders, policymakers, and experts deliver visionary addresses on global design intelligence. Topics evolve annually with emerging societal and technological challenges, spanning artificial intelligence, emergent materials, inclusive methodologies, social innovation, sustainability, governance models, and creative entrepreneurship, connecting academic theory with industry practice and forward-thinking governance.About the World Design Intelligence SummitThe World Design Intelligence Summit is the overarching four-day framework organized by the A' Design Award, uniting the Advanced Design Conference, La Notte Premio A' Gala Night and Awards Ceremony, Ars Futura Cultura Symposium, World Design Exhibition, and World Design Talks, alongside closed-door strategic and governance sessions. The Summit's mission is to increase design knowledge worldwide and help companies, governments, designers, and architects prepare for tomorrow, with emphasis on economic development, design strategy, and societal benefit.

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