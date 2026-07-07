Annalee Dolls Turns Customer Dreams into Cherished Memories

A custom-made Annalee design of Helene and David with dog Lemon was the star attraction at the couple's Annalee-themed Christmas wedding. Helene, David, & Lemon captured on their wedding day as a custom-made Annalee doll. Helene posing with some of her Annalee Christmas dolls prior to her wedding.

Annalee is Committed to Creating Experiences that Inspire Traditions for Its Customers

At Annalee, we don't just create dolls. We create traditions that become part of our customers' lives. We look for ways to strengthen the connections that have made Annalee special for nine decades.” — Betsey Pelletier, marketing manager

MEREDITH, NH, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For 92 years, Annalee Dolls has been creating handcrafted dolls that have become part of family traditions and holiday celebrations passed down from one generation to the next. Today, those lifelong connections are inspiring unique experiences that demonstrate the company's unwavering commitment to its customers.

One recent example came from customer and collector Helene Frigo, whose dream of hosting a magical Christmas wedding became an unforgettable celebration featuring Annalee dolls woven throughout every detail of the event.

For Frigo, Annalee has always represented much more than seasonal décor. Growing up, she and her mother shared a tradition of discovering new designs, displaying dolls together each Christmas, and creating memories that became inseparable from the holiday season itself.

"I'll never see an Annalee and not instantly think of my mom and Christmas," Frigo said. "Those are two of my favorite things."

When Frigo began planning her December 2025 wedding, she envisioned an event that felt like stepping into the ultimate Christmas movie, complete with glowing trees and festive touches that reflected her family's traditions. Naturally, Annalee became an integral part of that vision. Annalee Christmas designs decorated every table and every corner of the reception hall.

After learning about Frigo's plans, the Annalee team worked with her to create a custom design featuring the bride, her husband David, and their beloved dog, Lemon. The one-of-a-kind piece became a centerpiece of the celebration and now occupies a place of honor in the couple's home.

Stories like Frigo's exemplify the unique relationship Annalee has with its customers.

"At Annalee, we don't simply create dolls—we help create memories and traditions that become part of our customers' lives," said Betsey Pelletier, marketing director for Annalee. "Many of our collectors have been with us for decades, and now we're seeing children and grandchildren continue those traditions. We consider it a privilege to be part of their celebrations, and whenever possible, we love helping customers bring their dreams and ideas to life in meaningful and memorable ways."

That commitment extends far beyond creating products. Annalee regularly invites customers to become active participants in the creative process through several in-person experiences held throughout the year. Popular events such as the annual Build-a-Bunny event and the Extreme Mouse Makeover event allow collectors to create personalized designs and work alongside Annalee designers to bring their imaginations to life. The events have become highly anticipated gatherings where customers not only craft one-of-a-kind keepsakes but also connect with fellow collectors who share their passion for the brand.

The sense of community surrounding Annalee has helped foster customer relationships that span generations. Many collectors fondly recall family shopping trips, decorating sessions, and holiday displays that have become cherished annual rituals.

Annalee also rewards that loyalty through its Smile Rewards program, which allows customers to earn points that can be redeemed for future purchases. The program was designed to thank collectors for their continued support while providing additional opportunities to engage with the brand they love.

"Our customers are truly at the heart of everything we do," Pelletier said. "Whether it's rewarding them with Smile Rewards, welcoming them to in-person events, or helping make a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true, we're continually looking for ways to strengthen the connections that have made Annalee so special for more than nine decades."

For Frigo, that connection transformed a beautiful wedding into something even more meaningful.

"It honestly felt surreal seeing us turned into Annalee characters," she said. "The dolls brought so much personality and charm to our wedding and made everything feel even more personal."

Frigo’s story serves as a reminder that the enduring appeal of Annalee extends far beyond handcrafted figures. For collectors, the dolls have become symbols of family, tradition, celebration, and joy. Annalee remains committed to nurturing those relationships and continuing to create experiences that inspire memories for generations to come—one doll and one dream at a time.

Please click the following link to read the complete story of Helene Frigo's Annalee Wedding.

About Annalee

Founded in Meredith, New Hampshire, Annalee has been delighting collectors for 92 years with its handcrafted, whimsical dolls and seasonal designs. Known for its expressive characters and quality craftsmanship, Annalee continues to inspire traditions and create memories that are treasured by families across generations.

Photography courtesy of Alyssa Bunton Photography. Used by permission.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.