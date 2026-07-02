Sullivan County Route 129 North Spring Creek Bridge to be replaced

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The Sullivan County Route 129 North Spring Creek Bridge, north of Green City, is scheduled to close for a replacement project on Monday, July 13, as part of the Northwest Bridge Bundle project. The bridge is expected to remain closed through November 2026.

During construction, motorists should seek an alternate route around the closure. The North Spring Creek Bridge was built in 1950 and has a traffic volume of approximately 95 vehicles per day.

“The Northwest Bridge Bundle is a Design-Build project which will replace or rehabilitate 31 poor-condition bridges in north central Missouri,” stated Missouri Department of Transportation Project Manager Michael Marriott. The Capital – Horner & Shifrin team was awarded the design-build contract by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission at its meeting in December 2023.

Design-build is a project delivery method in which one contracting team is selected to design and build the highway improvement under one contract. MoDOT provides the project goals, budget and schedule and the contractor team completes the work. This technique has been known to significantly save time and provide cost savings.

The full list of bridges to be replaced can be found on the Northwest Bridge Bundle web page.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phones down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

Get project and work zone news straight to your email by signing up for eUpdates. Information is also available 24/7 by calling 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or visiting www.modot.org/northwest.

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Northwest Bridge Bundle web page