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Route 42 in Maries County now open at Fly Creek

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo – The Fly Creek Bridge on Missouri Route 42 reopened today, Thursday, July 2, 2026, wrapping up a project that rehabilitated four Maries County bridges over the past year. Two bridges on Route AA and two on Route 42, all built in the 1960shave supporting structures in good condition, but the bridges decks – or driving surfaces – were in need of replacement. 

MoDOT contracted with Louis-Company, LLC to complete these four bridge rehabilitations, which began in September 2025For more information, visit the projects webpages at https://www.modot.org/projects/route-aa-bridge-rehabilitation-over-maries-river-and-little-maries-river-maries-county and https://www.modot.org/projects/missouri-route-42-bridge-rehabilitation-over-maries-river-and-fly-creek-maries-county.   

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.   

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media: 

Facebook | X (Twitter) | Instagram  

Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down 

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Route 42 in Maries County now open at Fly Creek

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