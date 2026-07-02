NOFO - FY25-26 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN)

The ATTAIN NOFO provides up to $120 million in funding to deploy, install, and operate advanced transportation technologies to improve safety, mobility, efficiency, system performance, intermodal connectivity, and infrastructure return on investment. Eligible applicants are States, local governments, transit agencies, metropolitan planning organizations, other political subdivisions of a State or local government (such as publicly owned toll or port authorities), multi-jurisdictional groups, and consortiums of research institutions or academic institutions.

Applications for the FY 25-26 ATTAIN funding opportunity are due July 27, 2026. The NOFO can be found Here: Opportunity Listing - FY25-FY26 Advanced Transportation Technology and Innovation (ATTAIN) .