Upcoming Planned Roadwork for Northeast Missouri, July 6 - 17, 2026

HANNIBAL – The following is a list of general highway maintenance work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northeast Missouri region for the next few weeks.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones.

Adair County

Route E – July 14, CLOSED for patching operations from Route V to U.S. Route 63 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Route O – July 6, 7 - 9 & 13, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route D to Missouri Route 6 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Audrain County

Route K – July 7, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Audrain CR 510 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Audrain CR 510 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Knox County

Missouri Route 15 – July 6, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.5 mile before and after the Rock Creek bridge between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Missouri Route 15 – July 7, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.5 mile before and after the South Fork South Fabius River bridge between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Lewis County

Route D – July 6 - 8, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 156 to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. daily.

Route H – July 8 - 9 & 13 - 15, CLOSED for asphalt pavement repairs from Route Y to Missouri Route 6 between 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

Macon County

Route J – July 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 149 to Alpine Avenue between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Route J – July 7, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 149 to Missouri Route 3 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J - July 8, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 3 to U.S. Route 63 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route EE – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 3 to end of state maintenance between 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route HH – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route J to Missouri Route 3 between 7:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Route JJ – July 6, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Route J to end of state maintenance between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Pike County

Route E – July 9, CLOSED for patching operations from U.S. Route 54 to Route C between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route J – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 161 to CR 319 between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Route J – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from CR 319 to Missouri Route 161 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 7, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 161 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 7, CLOSED for patching operations from Audrain CR 510 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route K – July 13, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Audrain CR 510 to Route M between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M - July 8, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 161 to Route Y between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M – July 8, CLOSED for patching operations from Route Y to U.S. Route 54 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route M – July 14, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 to U.S. Route 54 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Pike CR 425 to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 6, CLOSED for patching operations from Route K to Missouri Route 161 in Middletown between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Route AC – July 9, CLOSED for seal coat operations from Missouri Route 161 in Middletown to Route K between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Shelby County

Missouri Route 151 – July 8 – 9, LANE RESTRICTION for bridge maintenance from 0.5 mile before and after the Otter Creek bridge between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. daily.

Route J Spur – July 6 – 9, CLOSED for patching operations from Route J to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route Z – July 14 – 16, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 168 to U.S. Route 36 between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. daily.

Route JJ – July 13, CLOSED for patching operations from Missouri Route 168 to end of state maintenance between 7:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention every second while driving, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you leave to see if you will encounter any work zones.