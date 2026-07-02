Closure Scheduled at U.S. Route 36 and Kellogg Avenue Intersection in Macon

HANNIBAL – Weather permitting, as early as July 6, intersection safety improvements will begin at the intersection of U.S. Route 36 and Kellogg Avenue in the City of Macon.

To facilitate this work, contractor crews will close the median crossover as well as the north and south halves of the intersection according to the following schedule:

Beginning on Monday, July 6, the north half of the intersection, including the deceleration lane, and the median crossover will close while work is ongoing. The north half is tentatively anticipated to reopen on Thursday, July 9.

On Wednesday, July 8, the south half of the intersection, including the deceleration lane, is expected to close for improvement work; the anticipated completion is scheduled for Saturday, July 11.

The median opening is tentatively scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, July 14.

All work on this project is scheduled to be completed by October 1, 2026. Signs, including message boards, will be utilized for traffic control and alerts such as schedule changes. All work is weather-dependent, and schedules are subject to change.

For more information on this and other projects in your area, please contact MoDOT’s Customer Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK MODOT (275-6636). Work with us in the work zone! Please remember to obey all work zone signs and personnel. With an increased number of highway work zones in Missouri, we urge all drivers to pay attention, especially through a work zone. Be informed of your route by checking the MoDOT Traveler Information Map before you travel.