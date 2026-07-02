The Heat Is On Fourth of July enforcement period is July 1 to 7

La campaña Maneja tomado y serás arrestado de vigilancia de conductores ebrios o drogados del 4 de julio es del 1 al l 7 de julio en español.

Statewide — The Colorado Department of Transportation will support Colorado State Patrol and 30 local law enforcement agencies for The Heat Is On Fourth of July DUI enforcement period from July 1 to 7. During this time, drivers may see saturation patrols, sobriety checkpoints and additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and keeping Colorado’s roads safe.

“Independence Day is a time of celebration for people across Colorado, especially with the state’s 150th anniversary this year, but a celebration is never an excuse for impaired driving,” said chief of the Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard. “Once you’ve started drinking or using cannabis, it’s no longer safe to drive. Make a plan for a sober ride before the celebration starts or stay put for the evening.”

In 2025, 207 DUI arrests were made during the Fourth of July enforcement period, with the most occurring in Fort Collins and Thornton. Between July 1 and 7, 2025, there were seven fatalities with suspected impairment.

“Unfortunately, holidays can become times of increased risk for crashes due to impaired driving. Please do your part to keep that from happening as we celebrate our country this Fourth of July,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The consequences of drunk driving are never worth the risk, so make responsible choices and only get behind the wheel if you are sober. Especially on this day when we celebrate our community as a state and a nation, let’s protect each other and avoid preventable tragedies from impaired driving.”

As of June 29, 60 lives have been lost this year due to suspected impaired driving. July is historically the deadliest month for impaired driving in Colorado. Over the past five years, 143 fatalities with suspected impairment have occurred during July, higher than any other monthly total.

During the recent Summer Blitz DUI enforcement period, 227 arrests were made. Greeley Police Department (23), Larimer County Sheriff's Office (20) and Thornton Police Department (20) had the most arrests. Following the Fourth of July enforcement period, the next DUI enforcement period will be the Sturgis Rally from Aug. 6 to 17.

A Colorado State Patrol vehicle parked next to a road. The copy reads, “Don’t become another DUI statistic this July.”

About The Heat Is On

The Heat Is On campaign runs throughout the year, with 13 specific high-visibility impaired-driving enforcement periods centered on national holidays and large public events. Enforcement periods may include sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers. For more details about the campaign, visit HeatIsOnColorado.com. Information about Colorado’s DUI laws can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. Learn more about CDOT’s dedication to keeping Colorado roads safe at codot.gov/safety. Additional materials for the media are available at codot.gov/safety/impaired-driving/media-resources.

Colorado's Expressed Consent Law

Expressed Consent is one of the most misunderstood laws in the state. Drivers should know that refusal to provide a breath or blood test once arrested for a DUI may come with increased consequences. Learn more at codot.gov/choosetotest.

Crash Not Accident

Note to reporters: Crashes are no accident — they are preventable. We would appreciate you saying 'crash' instead of 'accident' when reporting.