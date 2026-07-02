OUACHITA COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY COLLECTOR CHARGED IN THEFT

July 2, 2026

CAMDEN, Ark. — Ouachita County Chief Deputy Collector Erica Johnson has been charged with Theft of Property, a Class D felony, following an investigation by the Arkansas State Police (ASP) Criminal Investigation Division.

The investigation, which began in January at the request of 13th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Rogers, revealed that Johnson, 33, stole $3,533 in cash funds. She was arrested by an ASP Special Agent on June 30, 2026, and booked into the Ouachita County Detention Center. Bond was set at $10,000.