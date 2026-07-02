Seeds of Fortune Inc. Honors Exceptional Leaders at the 2026 Wealth Exchange Awards at Chase Harlem

Seeds of Fortune Inc. Wealth Exchange Executive Awards

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This spring, Seeds of Fortune Inc. proudly recognized an outstanding group of executives, educators, and community leaders at the 2026 Wealth Exchange Awards, an intergenerational executive awards and learning experience dedicated to advancing wealth creation, leadership, and opportunity.

Hosted at the Chase Harlem Community Branch under the leadership of Tanisha Ritter, the Wealth Exchange brought together leaders from across industries to engage in meaningful dialogue around economic mobility, innovation, and long-term impact. The event celebrated individuals whose leadership is creating pathways for future generations while strengthening communities and organizations nationwide.

"The Wealth Exchange is about more than recognition," said Nitiya Walker, Founder and Executive Director of Seeds of Fortune Inc. "It is an opportunity to bring together leaders who are actively shaping the future through mentorship, innovation, and service. Our honorees represent the power of leadership that creates lasting impact and expands access to opportunity for others."

Seeds of Fortune Inc. extends its sincere appreciation to Tanisha Ritter and the Chase Harlem Community Branch team for hosting this year's event under the theme of the “Power of Possible” and for their ongoing commitment to financial empowerment, community engagement, and creating opportunities for future generations.

2026 Wealth Exchange Honorees

Business Community Award:

Diana Franco, Vice President, Innovation Industries and Co-Founder, CoreWoman

Educator of the Year Award:

Tracyavon Ford, Social Worker, My Sister’s Keeper (MSK) and Head of Social Work, Brooklyn Technical High School

Partner Awards:

Lyndia Hayden, Senior Director, Data Integrity & Equity Analytics, Mount Sinai Hospital

Ashley Berg, Director and Head of Human Resources, 400 Capital Management

Meghan Munchoff, Partner and Head of Investor Relations, 400 Capital Management

RISE: Corporate Community Awards

Alexandra Marolda, Director, Avison Young

Lannia Small, Senior Director, Partnerships, Candid

Rashida Malcolm Bradley, MBA, MS, Healthcare Executive & Community Impact Leader

HerWall St Award

Jay Srivats, Managing Director, Head of Structured Finance and Alternative Investment Funds, Americas, S&P Global

Woman of the Year Award

Pamela West, Managing Director, Real Estate Impact Investing, Nuveen

Women of Color Creating Wealth Award

Michelle DeFossett, President, Girls Who Invest

The Wealth Exchange is designed to bring leaders together across generations and industries to explore how wealth, leadership, and opportunity are built and sustained. The event honors executives and rising leaders whose work is driving economic mobility, innovation, and community impact while creating space for meaningful connection and shared learning.

More than an awards ceremony, the Wealth Exchange serves as a curated environment where recognition meets practice, relationships are strengthened, and leaders engage in conversations that unlock the power of possibility. Through executive networking and thought-provoking discussions, participants gain insights into building wealth, creating opportunity, and preparing the next generation of leaders. The event reflects Seeds of Fortune Inc.'s broader mission to help students and young professionals take their first steps toward economic security through education, financial capability, professional development, and access to transformative networks.

About Seeds of Fortune Inc.

Seeds of Fortune Inc. is a nonprofit educational technology organization dedicated to helping students navigate the journey from education to economic mobility. Through its online platform and high school and college programs, Seeds of Fortune provides access to college guidance, scholarship support, financial literacy education, career readiness experiences, and professional networks.

Since its founding, Seeds of Fortune has supported more than 4,000 students nationwide and helped participants secure more than $114 million in scholarships and grants. The organization continues to connect students with the knowledge, relationships, and opportunities needed to build successful futures.

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