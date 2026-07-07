Zion Health Launches New Product, BOTANICAL HYDRATION with Calming and Age-Defying Support

Botanical Hydration features Hydrosella™, Telessence Breeztel™, lavender, and chamomile to support hydration, skin comfort, and the moisture barrier. Hydrosella™ and Telessence Breeztel™ help Botanical Hydration support moisture retention, firmness, elasticity, and the skin’s natural recovery. Use Botanical Hydration morning and night, under moisturizer, after sun exposure, during travel, or whenever skin needs a calming moisture boost.

New lightweight facial and body mist combines two science-backed actives, Hydrosella™ and Telessence Breeztel™, for instant hydration and skin barrier support.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, mineral-infused personal care products, announces the launch of its new product, Botanical Hydration . The lightweight, non-sticky facial and body mist is designed to hydrate, calm, and nourish the skin throughout the day. Formulated with two science-backed actives, Hydrosella™ and Telessence Breeztel™, the new product helps improve moisture retention, support skin recovery, strengthen the skin barrier, and reduce the visible effects of stress-related aging.Lavender, chamomile, glycerin, and ionic clay minerals complement the formula to promote softer, more comfortable, and visibly refreshed skin. Designed for use on the face, neck, and body, Zion Health’s new Calming Skin Mist delivers a fine, refreshing layer of hydration without leaving behind a heavy or sticky residue. The new product can be applied morning or night as part of a regular skin care routine or used anytime the skin needs a calming moisture boost.Key Benefits of New Calming Skin Mist● Instant Hydration: Glycerin, erythritol, and botanical extracts help attract and retain moisture for softer, refreshed-looking skin.● Skin Barrier Support: Hydrosella™ helps support the skin’s response to dehydration while improving moisture retention and barrier comfort.● Stress-Aging Defense: Telessence Breeztel™ helps reduce the visible effects associated with emotional stress while supporting hydration, firmness, and elasticity.● Calming Botanical Care: Lavender and chamomile help comfort the skin, reduce the appearance of irritation, and promote a visibly calmer complexion.● Lightweight Fine Mist: The non-sticky formula absorbs comfortably and can be reapplied throughout the day.● Face and Body Use: Suitable for application to the face, neck, or body whenever additional hydration is needed.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Phthalate Free: Made without unnecessary phthalate-based fragrance additives.● Sulfate Free: Made without harsh sulfate cleansing agents that can strip the skin.● Paraben Free: Made without parabens.● Gluten Free: Suitable for gluten-free preferences.● Vegan & Cruelty Free: Made without animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.● Mineral Infused: Contains naturally derived ionic clay minerals to help purify, balance, and refresh the skin.● Botanical Hydration: Formulated with hibiscus, chamomile, lavender, and orange peel extracts to support moisture and skin comfort.● Two Science-Backed Actives: Features Hydrosella™ and Telessence Breeztel™ to support hydration, moisture retention, firmness, elasticity, and stress-aging defense.Ingredient Highlights● Hydrosella™ — Hibiscus Extract: A Hibiscus sabdariffa-derived osmo-hydration active selected for its natural betaine content. It helps support hydration, moisture retention, and skin barrier comfort.● Telessence Breeztel™ — Micrococcus Lysate: A marine ferment active that helps defend against the visible effects of emotional stress while supporting skin hydration, elasticity, firmness, and recovery.● Lavender: Contains antioxidant and calming botanical compounds that help support skin comfort and promote a visibly calmer complexion.● Chamomile: Rich in soothing flavonoids and botanical compounds that help reduce the appearance of irritation and support a healthier-looking skin barrier.● Ionic Clay Minerals: Naturally derived minerals that help purify, balance, and refresh the skin.How to UseMist onto a clean face, neck, or body morning and night. Follow with moisturizer for additional hydration. Reapply anytime throughout the day for a calming moisture boost.When to Use the New Calming Skin Mist● Morning and Night● After Sun Exposure● Under Moisturize● Whenever Skin Needs Calming● When Skin Feels Dry● During Travel or Flights● After Shaving or WaxingFull Ingredient ListAqua (Purified Water), Micrococcus Lysate (Telessence Breeztel™), Hibiscus Sabdariffa Fruit Extract (Hydrosella™), Glycerin, Erythritol, Matricaria Recutita (Chamomile) Flower Extract, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Bentonite.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, nourish, and protect using safe, thoughtfully selected ingredients sourced from the Earth. By harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday skin, hair, and body care.For more information or to purchase Zion Health’s new product, Botanical Hydration, visit Zion Health’s website

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