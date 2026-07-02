Bimbache Extreme Adventure Race Returns in Northern Morocco for 2027

The start of Raid Bimbache 2025 The Rif Mountains of Northern Morocco Northern Morocco Chefchaouen in the Rif Mountains Trekking at Raid Bimbache

From April 25th to May 2nd 2027, the 11th edition of Raid Bimbache returns to the world stage of adventure racing in the magical landscapes of Northern Morocco.

Raid Bimbache ARWS Morocco 2027 will leave you breathless. The race covers 410 km of pure expedition racing that will delight even the most experienced adventure racers. ” — Jesus Bermego - Technical Director

BENTONVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From April 25th to May 2nd, 2027, the 11th edition of Raid Bimbache returns to the world stage of adventure racing in the magical landscapes and cultures of Northern Morocco.Last year the race returned to the Adventure Racing World Series after a long absence and in a new location in Morocco. The former World Championship race, led by world renowned adventurer and racer Antonio de la Rosa, was met with enthusiastic support, and 40 teams from around the world tackled a spectacular course, crossing desert landscapes, and snowfields in the Atlas Mountains.When Bimbache returns to Morocco next year the setting will be different and teams will enjoy the mild Mediterranean spring weather in northern Morocco. The course will travel through the majestic Rif Mountains, from which you can see the Mediterranean Sea to the east and the Atlantic coast to the west, a true marvel.Morocco's Mediterranean coast, stretching from Tangier to Saïdia is known for its crystal-clear waters, sandy beaches, and rocky coves. The Rif Mountains are a spectacular mountain range in northern Morocco, characterized by lush vegetation, deep gorges, and a rich Berber history. The region is surprisingly green and humid compared to the south of the country and is notable for its dense forests of cedar, pine, and Spanish fir, offering incredible, unexpected landscapes.The temperatures in late April could be cool at night and rise to 22C in the day, and the race will be accessible via flights to the Mediterranean port cities of Tangier or Tetouan. Flights are just one hour from Madrid and there are also fast ferries from Southern Europe, which is only 50km away. The race will offer transfers from both locations and they are magical destinations for stays before or after the race. (Details of the race venue will be announced soon.)Jesus Bermejo will once again be the Technical Director for the race, and said, “Raid Bimbache ARWS Morocco 2027 will leave you breathless. The race covers 410 km of pure expedition racing. It features trekking sections across diverse terrain, mountain biking with route selection, a specific orienteering section where strategy is key, rope courses, spectacular canyons, and paddling sections that will delight even the most experienced adventure racers.”Using only maps and their sense of direction, as satellite navigation devices are not allowed, teams must cover the course within a time limit of 120 hours. The Adventure Racing World Series expedition category will be for mixed teams of 4 and there will also be an adventure category for teams of 2 and 3. The ARWS race is a Qualifier for the AR World Championship, and the winning team will claim a free place on the start line in Croatia later in the year.The organization will take care of the logistics, transport and accommodation of the participating teams and the registration price for teams of 4 will be 2900 euros, with a maximum quota of 40 teams in strict order of registration.Morocco, its culture, its nature and its friendly and welcoming people will once again receive the participants of Bimbache Extreme with joy and with open arms.Registration is now open at www.raidbimbache.com where you can find all the information about the event.

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