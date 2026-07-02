Transit Services Announces New Route Improvements Starting July 6

Frederick, MD – Transit Services of Frederick County is introducing new and improved bus service to strengthen connections and expand access for riders throughout Frederick County. These service changes will take place on Monday, July 6.

Key Service Improvements

10 Connector is moving to simplified, hourly service: The 10 Connector will operate every hour from Waverley Drive in the Golden Mile area to Kingsbrook Crossing in the Ballenger Creek area. This improvement allows for timed transfers at both Waverley and Kingsbrook Crossing, eliminating significant waits for riders connecting to other buses.



The 10 Connector will operate every hour from Waverley Drive in the Golden Mile area to Kingsbrook Crossing in the Ballenger Creek area. This improvement allows for timed transfers at both Waverley and Kingsbrook Crossing, eliminating significant waits for riders connecting to other buses. Introducing the new 15 Connector: Transit is launching the 15 Connector, an hourly route running between Kingsbrook Crossing and the Downtown Frederick Transit Center. This new route expands service throughout Ballenger Creek, a growing area for Transit ridership.



Transit is launching the 15 Connector, an hourly route running between Kingsbrook Crossing and the Downtown Frederick Transit Center. This new route expands service throughout Ballenger Creek, a growing area for Transit ridership. East Patrick Loop is moving to the 15 Connector: The 15 Connector will now provide service along the East Patrick Loop (East Patrick St, Franklin St, and East South St). As a result, this loop will be removed from the 60 Connector. Transit will no longer serve stops past East Patrick St and Franklin St, including East Gate Plaza (Roy Rogers) and Royal Farms.



The 15 Connector will now provide service along the East Patrick Loop (East Patrick St, Franklin St, and East South St). As a result, this loop will be removed from the 60 Connector. Transit will no longer serve stops past East Patrick St and Franklin St, including East Gate Plaza (Roy Rogers) and Royal Farms. Simplified Saturday schedules: Saturday departures will now align with Monday–Friday schedules, making trip planning easier for riders and operators.



Saturday departures will now align with Monday–Friday schedules, making trip planning easier for riders and operators. More weekday and Saturday service for rural connections: Additional trips will be added to both the Brunswick/Jefferson and Emmitsburg/Thurmont routes. These enhancements offer rural riders greater access to jobs, appointments, and community services.

About Transit Services of Frederick County

Transit Services of Frederick County provides public transit, paratransit, and commuter assistance throughout Frederick County, Maryland. As an award-winning organization, Transit delivers essential transportation that connects people to jobs, healthcare, and community activities, enhancing quality of life for everyone who lives, works, or visits the county.

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CONTACT: Mary Dennis

Communications Manager

Division of Transit Services

301-600-3543