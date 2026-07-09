Two Napa Valley Properties, The Spring Mountain Estate & Juslyn Vineyards, being offered via Online Auction on July 21st

The Spring Mountain Estate: 2900 Spring Mountain Rd, St. Helena, CA Auction Begins: Tuesday, July 21th @ 9am PDT

The properties will be offered through separate online auctions, giving buyers the flexibility to pursue one or both properties.

NAPA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce two separate online auctions for The Spring Mountain Estate, previously listed for $13M and now offered with a starting bid of $3.5M, and Juslyn Vineyards, Napa Valley, previously listed for $10M and now offered with a starting bid of $3M. Offered independently, the auctions provide buyers with the flexibility to pursue the property that best aligns with their interests. Bidding for both auctions will begin Tuesday, July 21st, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PDT.The Spring Mountain Estate is set atop renowned Spring Mountain with expansive views across Napa Valley, blending refined architecture with remarkable privacy in one of Wine Country's most sought-after settings. Spanning 14.94± acres, the 9,600-square-foot residence was designed for both grand entertaining and everyday living, offering five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bathroom, expansive gathering spaces, a dedicated tasting room, and a 5,000-bottle wine cellar.Outdoor living is thoughtfully integrated into the estate, with a 70-foot lap pool and integrated spa, an outdoor kitchen, koi ponds, and terraced gardens overlooking Napa Valley and the scenic St. Helena Reservoir. Inside, a chef's kitchen, a main-level primary suite, generous guest accommodations, and inviting entertaining spaces create a home equally suited for everyday living and weekend gatherings."What makes Spring Mountain so special is that it feels like a world apart while still being just minutes from downtown St. Helena. It's incredibly rare to find this level of privacy, natural beauty, and accessibility in one property," said Stephanie Domenichelli of The Agency.Located just minutes from downtown St. Helena, the estate offers convenient access to Napa Valley's acclaimed wineries, Michelin-recognized restaurants, luxury resorts, and boutique shopping, while maintaining complete privacy. The property's elevated setting offers a rare combination of seclusion and connectivity, making it an ideal retreat in one of California's most celebrated wine regions.Juslyn Vineyards is located within the prestigious Spring Mountain AVA, one of Napa Valley's most widely recognized mountain wine-growing regions, offering buyers the opportunity to acquire an established Napa Valley wine business alongside premium vineyard acreage. Spanning 29.78± acres, the vineyard was established in 1997 and has earned recognition for boutique winemaking, with wines earning scores ranging from 90 to 97 points from The Wine Advocate."The Spring Mountain AVA has earned worldwide respect for producing distinctive mountain wines. Juslyn offers buyers the chance to build on an established legacy while shaping its next chapter," said Monica Weese of The Agency.Surrounded by respected neighboring wineries, including Pride Mountain Vineyards, Barnett Vineyards, Lokoya, and Smith-Madrone, Juslyn Vineyards occupies one of Napa Valley's most recognized mountain wine-growing regions, internationally recognized for producing premium Cabernet Sauvignon and other age-worthy wines."Presenting these properties through separate auctions gives buyers the flexibility to pursue the opportunity that best fits their vision while showcasing the distinct value of each offering," said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe Auctions.The Spring Mountain Estate and Juslyn Vineyards are being offered in cooperation with Stephanie Domenichelli and Monica Weese of The Agency. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Tuesday, July 21st at 9:00am PDT. Previews will be held Friday, July 17th 11:00am – 3:00pm, Saturday, July 18th 11:00am – 3:00pm, and Sunday, July 19th 1:00pm – 4:00pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/ca . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

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