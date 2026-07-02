President Trump Approves Major Disaster Declaration for May 6-7 Severe Weather

PEARL, Miss. – President Donald Trump has approved Governor Tate Reeves’ request for a Major Disaster Declaration (FEMA – 4922 DR-MS) for five Mississippi counties impacted by severe weather on May 6–7, 2026. During the storms, seven tornadoes touched down across the state, injuring 26 people and damaging 425 homes.

“Thank you to President Trump and his administration for continuing to help Mississippi rebuild from these devastating storms,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “This declaration will help our state’s recovery efforts and provide additional assistance to Mississippians. We continue to pray for our residents and the communities affected by these storms. The state of Mississippi remains in this for the long haul.”

Individual Assistance was approved for Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson counties. Individual Assistance is available to residents in declared counties and may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs designed to help individuals recover from disaster impacts.

Public Assistance is approved for Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, and Lincoln counties. Public Assistance provides grants to local governments and certain nonprofit organizations for debris removal, emergency protective measures, and the restoration of damaged public infrastructure.

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