Encántame Resorts and Puerto Peñasco Repair Highway 8 for 4th of July Holiday Travelers

Public-private partnership provides materials as city crews repair priority potholes on Mexico Highway 8 to improve road safety for visitors.

By teaming up with the city, and providing materials, we can help road crews fill potholes now so American families can reach the beach safely and head home without trouble.” — Keith Allen, sales director, Encántame Resorts

PUERTO PEÑASCO , SONORA, MEXICO, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Encántame Resorts , a modern luxury condominium and estate development on Puerto Peñasco’s Playa Encanto Beach, is providing road repair materials in partnership with the City of Puerto Peñasco to fix potholes along Mexico Highway 8 ahead of U.S.A.’s Independence Day weekend. City crews have begun work along the corridor between Sonoyta and Puerto Peñasco to improve driving conditions for holiday travelers.For Arizona travelers, Highway 8 is the only road connecting the Lukeville/Sonoyta Port of Entry to Rocky Point area beaches. This joint effort is focused on traveler safety and supports reliable access for residents, workers and visitors. Highway 8 is part of a designated safety corridor with bilingual signage and traffic angels to help stranded motorists, as well as surveillance cameras, checkpoints, and increased law enforcement during busy travel periods, according to PuertoPenascoMexico.com. Mexico plans highway improvements between Sonoyta and Puerto Peñasco in 2026 , and today’s repairs help keep drivers safe until then“We want everyone to have a safe trip into Rocky Point this weekend and for years to come,” said Keith Allen, sales director, Encántame Resorts. “By teaming up with the city, and providing materials, we can help road crews fill potholes now so American families can reach the beach safely and head home without trouble.”The drive from Sonoyta to Puerto Peñasco is a straightforward 60 miles on Highway 8 and typically takes about one hour in normal traffic. Travelers should use the designated route, follow posted speed limits, watch for open-range livestock and plan daytime travel. Mexican auto insurance is required for all vehicles, and the Lukeville Port of Entry is open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with extended hours until 10 p.m. on Fridays through September 4 . Wait times can reach 2 to 3 hours during peak periods, so travelers are encouraged to check live updates on the U.S Customs and Border Protection website at https://bwt.cbp.gov/

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