THREE International Wins Silver at the 2026 TITAN American Business Awards
GLP THREE™ recognized for innovation in metabolic wellness and science-based product developmentLEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The TITAN American Business Awards has officially announced the winners of its 2026 Season 1 competition, marking the first class of honorees recognized by the national business awards program.
THREE International has been named a Silver winner in the Health Products & Services category for GLP THREE™, the company's innovative metabolic wellness product designed to support healthy weight management, appetite awareness and overall metabolic health through a science-based approach.
GLP THREE was developed through a collaborative effort involving the company's research, product development, and executive leadership teams. The product was created in response to growing consumer interest in metabolic wellness and reflects THREE International's ongoing investment in research and product innovation.
By prioritizing science, THREE demonstrated a commitment to meaningful innovation, consumer education and evidence-based wellness. The recognition highlights the company's ability to identify emerging health needs and develop products that deliver measurable value to consumers.
"We developed GLP THREE with a clear purpose: to create a product that contributes meaningfully to one of the most important health conversations of our time," said Daniel Picou, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of THREE International. "This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the work of an exceptional team that believes science should lead innovation. At THREE, we are committed to helping people look better, feel better, and live better through products grounded in research, integrity, and purpose."
"With this announcement, these winners become part of the TITAN American Business Awards," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "They have shown what distinguished enterprise looks like in practice: decisive leadership, disciplined execution, and results that create meaningful value. This title recognizes successful achievement and the standard you have set for your teams, clients, industries, and those who will follow."
Award-Winning Achievement:
• Winner: THREE International
• Winning Entry: GLP THREE™
• Category: Health Products & Services
About THREE International
THREE International is a wellness company based in Lehi, Utah, dedicated to helping people look better, feel better, and live better through science-driven health and wellness solutions. The company specializes in innovative products that support metabolic health, healthy aging, and overall wellness through advanced research, proprietary technologies, and evidence-based product development.
Guided by a science-first philosophy, THREE is committed to creating products that prioritize efficacy, transparency, and meaningful outcomes while empowering individuals to take a proactive approach to their health and well-being.
For more information, visit www.threeinternational.com.
About TITAN American Business Awards
The TITAN American Business Awards recognizes achievements in business leadership, entrepreneurship, innovation, customer experience, marketing, communications, technology, corporate performance, and organizational impact. The award provides a merit-based platform for companies, professionals, executives, and teams seeking credible recognition for meaningful work connected to the U.S. business landscape.
Cecilia Cofer
THREE International
cecilia.cofer@iii.earth
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