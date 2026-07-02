GRDA Police offer safe floating tips ahead of July 4 holiday

Jul 02, 2026

If your July 4 holiday weekend plans include spending some time on the scenic Illinois River, the Grand River Dam Authority Police Department is sharing some important tips you should keep in mind.

As the weather is setting up for nicely for time spent on the water and large crowds are expected, GRDA Police say safety should be a priority in enjoying the time spent on the river.

“We encourage everyone to take advantage of this beautiful waterway and come visit over the July 4 weekend,” said GRDA’s Justin Alberty. “But as you do, keep in mind that enjoyable outings on the water always start with floating safe, smart and sober.”

If you plan to visit the Illinois River during the holiday weekend, or anytime throughout the year, the GRDA Police Department shares the following safety tips:

DO let the commercial float operator know if anyone in the party is a first-time or novice floater(s). They may be able to pair them with an experienced paddler/floater or float the person in a raft where there is a lesser chance for capsizing.

DON’T dive into the river from bridges, bluffs, stream banks, and trees.

DO WEAR YOUR LIFE JACKET. They float; you don’t. Remember, if you are floating the river, children 12 years of age and under are required to always wear a life jacket.

They float; you don’t. Remember, if you are floating the river, children 12 years of age and under are required to always wear a life jacket. DO respect the weather and the water. If you get tired while floating, take a break on the bank or a gravel bar to rest.

DO prepare for the weather. Wear sunscreen and a hat. Stay hydrated.

DON’T swim or float alone. Stay within sight of companions.

DO camp only in designated areas.

DON’T take anything on a float trip that could be lost in the river. Check car keys and other personal effects with the commercial float operator for safekeeping.

For more information, contact the GRDA Scenic River Operations office at (918) 456 3251. The office is located at 15971 N. Highway 10 in Tahlequah. For an emergency on the water, please call 911. You can also find information about the river, including an online Illinois River Floater’s Guide, under the “Illinois River” tab on grda.com.