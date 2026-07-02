Dr. NOCCI Launches New Breath & Nasal Wellness Energy Membership Inspired by Participant Experiences

Japanese Spiritual Teacher Introduces a Monthly Online Program Supporting Relaxation, Breath Awareness, and Energy Balance

MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. NOCCI , founder of NOCCI Channeling Academy and creator of the Third Eye Awakening – Parallel Shift 30 Method, has announced the launch of NOCCI Nasal Relief Energy Work, a new monthly online membership program beginning July 12, 2026 in Japan.The membership is designed for individuals seeking a holistic approach to relaxation, breath awareness, and energy balance through guided meditation and energy work.The inspiration for the program came from an unexpected pattern observed among participants in Dr. NOCCI's long-term energy work programs.Over the past several years, many participants voluntarily shared personal experiences such as:"My long-standing nasal discomfort became much less noticeable.""I feel like I can breathe more comfortably.""Seasonal changes have become easier to manage.""My breathing feels deeper and more natural."While these are individual experiences and are not intended to guarantee specific results, the growing number of similar reports inspired Dr. NOCCI to create a program dedicated specifically to breath awareness and nasal wellness."For years, I have guided thousands of people through meditation and energy work. As more participants began sharing similar experiences regarding their breathing and nasal comfort, I felt it was time to create a dedicated program. Breathing is one of the most important connections between the body, the mind, and consciousness. Through this membership, I hope to provide a peaceful space where people can reconnect with themselves and restore their natural balance."The membership includes two live online sessions every month, held on the second and fourth Sunday, featuring:Energy balancing focused on the nasal, facial, and throat areasEnergy clearingChakra balancingGuided meditationBreath awareness practicesDeep relaxationAccess to session recordingsThe program is designed for people who experience nasal or breathing discomfort, those who are sensitive to seasonal changes, individuals looking to reduce stress, and anyone wishing to incorporate meditation and energy practices into their daily lives.Dr. NOCCI has guided thousands of participants through online meditation and consciousness development programs in Japan and internationally. She is also the creator of Psychic Intelligence™, a concept that encourages the development of intuition, inner awareness, and higher perception as essential human abilities in the age of artificial intelligence."As AI continues to transform the world, uniquely human qualities such as intuition, self-awareness, and our ability to regulate our inner state become even more valuable. I believe conscious breathing is one of the simplest and most powerful gateways to developing those abilities."NOCCI Nasal Relief Energy Work will initially launch in Japanese for participants in Japan.An English-language version is planned for the future, allowing participants from around the world to join the membership online as part of Dr. NOCCI's expanding global educational programs.The new membership reflects Dr. NOCCI's ongoing mission to support well-being through meditation, energy work, and the cultivation of Psychic Intelligence™.About Dr. NOCCIDr. NOCCI is a Japanese spiritual teacher, meditation guide, and founder of NOCCI Channeling Academy. She is the creator of the Third Eye Awakening – Parallel Shift 30 Method and Psychic Intelligence™, a framework for developing intuition, consciousness, and inner awareness. Through online programs, guided meditations, and energy-based practices, she has helped participants in Japan and internationally explore personal growth, mindfulness, and spiritual development.

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