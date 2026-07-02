Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance Make History as Peace Gala 2026 Unites Global Leaders for Humanity

Recipients of the 2026 Ambassador for Peace Award gather during Peace Gala 2026 after being honored for their leadership, humanitarian service, and commitment to creating positive change. Aiden McNally interviews entrepreneur and social media influencer Zach Zerk, who has more than 7 million followers, on the red carpet during Peace Gala 2026. Guests enjoy a buffet dinner and networking during Peace Gala 2026, connecting with leaders from business, media, philanthropy, government, and nonprofit organizations throughout the evening.

More than 150 global leaders, humanitarians, and innovators gathered for Peace Gala 2026, advancing international collaboration and humanitarian impact.

Peace Gala is about bringing leaders together to build relationships, inspire collaboration, and create lasting impact around the world” — Wealth Strategy Media Team

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 150 leaders from business, media, philanthropy, government, education, entertainment, and humanitarian organizations gathered in South Florida as Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance hosted Peace Gala 2026, an international celebration of leadership, humanitarian service, collaboration, and a shared commitment to creating positive change around the world.The event served as an international platform where influential leaders from diverse backgrounds came together to build relationships, recognize outstanding contributions to society, and inspire new partnerships focused on creating lasting impact throughout communities across the globe.Broadcast worldwide through HubCast, Peace Gala reached audiences far beyond South Florida while showcasing the growing international reach of Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance. The event also reflects the organizations' expanding global media initiatives through their participation with the newly launched United Nations NGO Media Desk, helping amplify stories that inspire service, unity, and humanitarian action.The evening was led by Dr. Jeremy McNally, CEO of Wealth Strategy Media and Co-Founder of Relief Alliance, Aiden McNally, President of Wealth Strategy Media and Co-Founder of Relief Alliance, and Sweta Gupta, Director of Wealth Strategy Media, whose leadership helped transform Peace Gala into one of South Florida's premier gatherings celebrating humanitarian leadership and international collaboration.Among the distinguished guests were royalty, including King Yahweh Yahweh Ben Yahweh, international dignitaries, humanitarian leaders, business executives, media personalities, nonprofit organizations, entrepreneurs, faith leaders, and community advocates from around the world. The King's attendance further elevated the international prestige of Peace Gala, reflecting its growing reputation as a premier global gathering where influential leaders unite to advance peace, humanitarian service, and meaningful collaboration. Their presence reflected the growing international significance of Peace Gala as a platform dedicated to bringing influential people together in the pursuit of peace, service, and collaboration.One of the evening's most memorable moments featured an inspiring live performance by #1 independent chart-topping recording artist Farrah Mechael, whose powerful vocals and captivating stage presence brought guests to their feet. Known for inspiring audiences through music that promotes hope, unity, and resilience, Mechael delivered an unforgettable performance that perfectly embodied Peace Gala's mission of bringing people together across cultures and communities. Her performance served as one of the evening's defining highlights, adding an extraordinary artistic celebration to an event dedicated to leadership, humanitarian service, and global collaboration.Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed an elegant red carpet experience, exceptional dining, world class networking, inspiring presentations, recognition ceremonies, and unforgettable live entertainment celebrating cultures and communities from across the globe.One of the evening's most memorable moments featured an inspiring live performance by internationally acclaimed recording artist Farrah Mechael, whose powerful performance embodied the event's message of hope, unity, and bringing people together across borders.Adding to the excitement was an extraordinary silent auction featuring an impressive collection of rare sports and entertainment memorabilia. Auction items included a Taylor Swift signed guitar, an Ozzy Osbourne signed guitar, a Godfather movie poster signed by the cast, memorabilia representing eight Super Bowl championship rings, a Larry Bird signed jersey, and numerous additional collectible items that generated enthusiasm among attendees while supporting the event's mission.Attendees represented numerous industries including business, healthcare, education, technology, media, philanthropy, government, nonprofit organizations, entertainment, and faith-based communities. The gala celebrated individuals whose dedication to humanitarian service, leadership, innovation, and community impact continues to inspire positive change around the world.More than simply recognizing achievements, Peace Gala created opportunities for new collaborations focused on humanitarian initiatives, youth empowerment, education, media, business development, and international partnerships. Conversations that began during the evening are expected to lead to future projects benefiting communities both nationally and internationally.As Wealth Strategy Media continues expanding its global media platforms, including television interviews, magazine publishing, press releases, speaking engagements, digital media, and international broadcasting, the organization remains committed to giving purpose driven leaders the visibility needed to amplify their missions. Relief Alliance continues advancing its nonprofit mission through homeless rehabilitation, humanitarian relief, youth empowerment, STEM education, workforce development, family initiatives, and collaborative programs that strengthen communities around the world.Following the tremendous success of Peace Gala 2026, organizers announced plans to continue growing the event into a premier international gathering where influential leaders, royalty, humanitarian organizations, corporate partners, government officials, media outlets, and changemakers unite to celebrate service while fostering meaningful collaboration that extends far beyond a single evening.Organizations, sponsors, media outlets, and strategic partners interested in participating in future Peace Gala events are encouraged to connect with Wealth Strategy Media and Relief Alliance to help advance initiatives that promote peace, humanitarian impact, and global collaboration.About Wealth Strategy MediaWealth Strategy Media is an international media organization providing television interviews, magazine features, press releases, digital publishing, speaking opportunities, and strategic media exposure for entrepreneurs, nonprofits, authors, executives, and organizations seeking to build credibility and expand their global influence.About Relief AllianceRelief Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening communities through homeless rehabilitation, humanitarian relief, youth empowerment, STEM education, workforce development, family initiatives, and collaborative partnerships that create sustainable opportunities around the world.

Peace Gala 2026 | Full Live Broadcast | Relief Alliance, Wealth Strategy Media & HubCast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.