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GREENBERG TRAURIG FACES $70M LAWSUIT OVER ALLEGED UNDISCLOSED CONFLICTS

Developers in connection with the development of the historic Greystone Hotel in Miami Beach have filed a lawsuit against their former legal counsel at Greenberg Traurig, alleging that “years of conflicted, deficient and disloyal legal services” led to more than $70 million in damages.

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GREENBERG TRAURIG FACES $70M LAWSUIT OVER ALLEGED UNDISCLOSED CONFLICTS

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