Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,886 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 478,494 in the last 365 days.

BROWARD DEPUTIES ARREST DISBARRED LAWYER ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING CLIENTS

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Todd J. Herman hadn’t been eligible to practice law in Florida for about nine months when deputies arrested him in Broward County.

Herman, 42, misappropriated more than $100,000 from 2022 to 2025, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective’s request for an arrest warrant.

Herman was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2010. He was a personal injury attorney based in Fort Lauderdale when a few of his clients accused him of withholding settlement funds in civil court in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to court records.

The Florida Bar temporarily suspended Herman on Oct. 6, 2023, and on July 29, 2024, before disbarring him on Sept. 25, 2025, records show.

A judge signed the warrant for Herman’s arrest on Thursday. After deputies arrested him, corrections booked him on Tuesday at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Herman appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning. He faced charges of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, financial structure violation, and the misapplication of an insurance premium. His bond was $200,000.

Local 10 News Assignment Editor Carson Merlo contributed to this report.

Copyright 2026 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About The Author

Andrea Torres

Andrea Torres

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

BROWARD DEPUTIES ARREST DISBARRED LAWYER ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING CLIENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.