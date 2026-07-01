BROWARD DEPUTIES ARREST DISBARRED LAWYER ACCUSED OF DEFRAUDING CLIENTS

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Todd J. Herman hadn’t been eligible to practice law in Florida for about nine months when deputies arrested him in Broward County.

Herman, 42, misappropriated more than $100,000 from 2022 to 2025, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office detective’s request for an arrest warrant.

Herman was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2010. He was a personal injury attorney based in Fort Lauderdale when a few of his clients accused him of withholding settlement funds in civil court in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, according to court records.

The Florida Bar temporarily suspended Herman on Oct. 6, 2023, and on July 29, 2024, before disbarring him on Sept. 25, 2025, records show.

A judge signed the warrant for Herman’s arrest on Thursday. After deputies arrested him, corrections booked him on Tuesday at the Broward County Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale, records show.

Herman appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning. He faced charges of obtaining property by fraud, money laundering, financial structure violation, and the misapplication of an insurance premium. His bond was $200,000.

Local 10 News Assignment Editor Carson Merlo contributed to this report.

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