Sokolove Law Attorney Ricky LeBlanc Named to the National Association of Distinguished Counsel

LeBlanc Recognized Among the Nation's Top 1% of Attorneys for Commitment to Legal Excellence

CHESTNUT HILL, MA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sokolove Law is proud to announce that Managing Attorney Ricky A. LeBlanc has been selected for membership in the National Association of Distinguished Counsel (NADC), an organization dedicated to promoting the highest standards of legal excellence. LeBlanc joins a select group recognized as among the nation's top 1% of attorneys.The NADC is committed to elevating the legal profession by identifying and honoring attorneys who exemplify the highest ethical and professional standards. Members are selected through a multistep review process that includes independent research, peer evaluation, and judicial oversight. Selection is a distinction that reflects a demonstrated record of exceptional advocacy and meaningful contributions to the profession.LeBlanc serves as Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law, overseeing one of the nation's most recognized plaintiff-side personal injury practices. He directs the firm's asbestos and mesothelioma litigation while providing leadership across all practice areas, including birth injuries, medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, and dangerous drug and defective medical device cases.A graduate of Suffolk University Law School, LeBlanc began practicing law in 1991 and brings 35 years of experience to his clients."As a product of a working-class family, standing up for the little guy against major manufacturers or insurance companies has always been my calling," said LeBlanc. "I believe everyone deserves representation, and it is especially rewarding to help an individual who has been harmed find justice."LeBlanc's professional recognitions reflect a long record of distinction. He is a member of the American Bar Association, National Trial Lawyers Top 100, Massachusetts Academy of Trial Attorneys, Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers, and AAJ Leaders Forum as a 2026 Patron.Because he is accredited through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, LeBlanc is able to assist veterans in preparing and pursuing benefits claims related to asbestos exposure and other service-connected injuries.Earlier in his career, LeBlanc volunteered through Trial Lawyers Care following the September 11 attacks, providing free legal representation to victims' families.About Sokolove LawSokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com

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