Fredericksburg District: Weekly Travel Alert for July 5 - 11, 2026

I-95 Northbound

Exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville)

Monday – Friday, 9 p.m.-4:30 a.m. Milling and paving near exit 143 (Aquia/Garrisonville) between mile markers 142-145 in Stafford County. Single lane closures begin at 9 p.m. and double lane closures begin at 10 p.m. All northbound lanes reopen by 4:30 a.m.

Caroline County

Route 1

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures and shoulder closures between Mudd Tavern Road/Morris Road in Spotsylvania and Ladysmith Road in Caroline. Fiber installation under permit.

Route 17 (Tidewater Trail) Northbound

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Hazelwood Lane and Mount Creek Bridge.

Route 207 (Rogers Clark Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Alternating lane closures on northbound Route 207 between Polecat Creek bridge and Devils Three Jump Road.

Route 676 (Devils Three Jump Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Alternating lane closures between Route 207 and Nelson Hill Road.

City of Fredericksburg

Route 1

Tuesday – Friday, 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Route 1 northbound and southbound between Fall Hill Avenue and Falmouth Bridge. Intersection improvement project.

Fall Hill Avenue

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 10 p.m.-5 a.m. Alternating lane closures on Fall Hill Avenue between Bridgewater Street and Wallace Street. Intersection improvement project.

Princess Anne Street

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alternating lane closures on Princess Anne Street between Route 1 and Amaret Street. Intersection improvement project.

Essex County

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 7 p.m.-5 a.m. Bridge repairs on Route 17 northbound between Tappahannock and the Caroline County line. Alternating lane closures.

Gloucester County

Route 14 (Adner Road)

Tuesday, Noon - 7 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Route 17 and King and Queen County line.

Route 17

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 8 p.m. Bridge repairs with alternating lane closures near Route 17 Business intersection and Route 198 at Route 33 intersection.

Route 17 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work with right lane closures at various locations near Route 198.

Route 606 (Ark Road)

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Mobile operation for paving with flaggers alternating one-way traffic near Route 17 and end of state maintenance.

King George County

Route 3

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure on Route 3 eastbound near Route 694 (Lambs Creek Church Road).

King and Queen County

Route 14 (Buena Vista Road)

Tuesday, Noon - 7 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Route 33 and Gloucester County line.

King William County

Route 360

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Single lane closures on Route 360 eastbound and westbound at the intersection with Route 647 (Mill Road).

Lancaster County

Route 3

Tuesday – Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Mobile milling and paving operation with alternating lane closures between Devils Bottom Road and Hawthorne Avenue.

Route 3 (Main Street)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Shoulder closures on Route 3 near the Route 200 intersections (Irvington Road and West Church Road) to install pedestrian crossing signal equipment.

Secondary Road Resurfacing

Monday – Thursday, 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Surface treatment. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic on the following routes:

Route 607

Route 614

Route 641

Route 671

Route 700

Route 738

Route 750

Route 775

Route 792

Route 1037

Route 1074

Mathews County

Route 626 (Ridge Road)

Tuesday, Noon - 7 p.m. Mobile operation for pavement markings between Route 14 and Route 198.

Middlesex County

Route 33 (General Puller Highway)

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Mobile operation for paving with alternating lane closures and flagging between Irmas Lane and Timberneck Road.

Northumberland County

Route 614 (Walmsley Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile operation for paving with flaggers to alternate one-way traffic between Ridge Road and Route 360.

Richmond County

Route 690 (Menokin Road)

Thursday – Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mobile operation for paving between County Bridge Road and Westmoreland County line. Expect alternating lane closures with flaggers alternating one-way traffic through the work zone.

Spotsylvania County

Route 1

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on Route 1 southbound between Ladysmith Road and Massaponax Church Road for fiber installation under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Single lane closure on northbound Route 1 between Ondura Drive and Guinea Station Road for waterline work under permit.

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Crossing Court and Market Street. for construction on I-95 exit 126 area improvements.

Route 1 Southbound

Monday – Thursday, 8 p.m.-5 a.m. Right lane closure between Market Street and the I-95 southbound off-ramp at exit 126 (Spotsylvania) for construction on I-95 interchange area improvements.

Route 3 Westbound

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.- 5 a.m. Right lane closure to widen the shoulder between Andora Drive and Montpelier Drive.

Route 3 Eastbound

Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.- 5 a.m. Right lane closure to widen the shoulder between Route 20 (Constitutional Boulevard) and Orange Plank Road.

Route 17 (Mills Drive)

Monday – Friday, 7p.m. - 6 a.m. Guardrail work. Alternating lane closures on southbound Route 17 near Route 608 (Massaponax Church Road) and Crossroad Parkway, as well as, Old Dominion Parkway and Massaponax Church Road.

Route 608 (Robert E. Lee Drive)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Paving, following recent shoulder widening work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic between Route 208 and Catharpin Road.

Route 608 (Benchmark Road)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic near Massaponax Creek.

Route 610 (Old Plank Road)

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Ziyad Drive and Gordon Road. Road widening project.

Route 620 (Harrison Road)

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Gordon Road and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 627 (Gordon Road)

Tuesday - Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. One-way, alternating traffic between Legacy Woods and Old Plank Road. Road widening project.

Route 634 (Flippo Drive)

Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. Cape seal. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic between Guinea Road and Massaponax Church Road.

Ashleigh Park subdivision

Monday – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Application of shoulder stone. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes.

Stafford County

Route 1 Northbound

Monday – Thursday, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Bells Hill Road/Coal Landing Road.

Route 17

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Median improvements under permit. Expect alternating northbound and southbound lane closures on Route 17 between Poplar Road and the entrance to the Cardinal Forest subdivision.

Route 17 Southbound

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Guardrail work. Single lane closure near Tensley Lane.

Route 606 (Ferry Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. Paving. Flagging crew will direct traffic between Route 3 Business and White Oak Road.

Route 610 at Aquia Creek Bridge

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Guardrail work. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic at the Aquia Creek bridge.

Route 627 (Mountain View Road)

Thursday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Milling and paving. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Carter Lane and Poplar Road, as well as Kellogg Mill Road and Wood Road.

Route 652 (Truslow Road)

Tuesday – Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Milling and paving between Route 1 and Enon Road, as well as Berea Church Road and Poplar Road. Flaggers will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone.

Route 709 (Flatford Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Ashbrook Road.

Route 709 (Walpole Street)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Winding Creek Road and Courthouse Road.

Route 751 (Hampton Park Road)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Parkway Boulevard and Eustace Road.

Route 1264 (Parkway Boulevard)

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct one-way, alternating traffic between Flatford Road and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road).

Hampton Oaks subdivision

Monday – Friday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will direct traffic on various routes for road resurfacing.

Westmoreland County

Route 638 (Leedstown Road)

Monday – Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Rappahannock Road and Route 3.

Route 645 (Zacata Road)

Monday –Friday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Road resurfacing. Flagging crew will alternate one-way traffic through the work zone between Route 3 and Meadow Drive.