Staunton District Traffic Alert for July 6 – July 10, 2026

STAUNTON – The following is a list of maintenance and construction work that may affect traffic in the VDOT Staunton District, which consists of 11 counties in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands.

Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. When traveling through a work zone, use extreme caution and be alert for lane closures and traffic-pattern changes.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a change from last week’s report.

ALLEGHANY COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 1, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Mile marker 15 to 17, eastbound – Alternating lane closures for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. through July 31.

*NEW* Mile marker 27 to 29, eastbound and westbound – Mobile right lane closures for bridge inspection, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 10.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for tree and debris removal, drainage work, pothole patching, brush cutting, ditching and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for ditch work, shoulder repairs, pothole repairs, pipe replacement and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

BATH COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Sam Snead Highway) – Flagger and pilot vehicle traffic control for paving between Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road) and Route 622 (Robinson Lane), 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for shoulder repairs and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 620 (Warm Springs Drive)– Flagger traffic control for paving operations between the intersections with Route 39 (Mountain Valley Road), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 687 (Jackson River Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 615 (Main Street) and Route 618 (Dunns Gap Road), 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY

INTERSTATE 64

Mile marker 46 to 57, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 174 to 201, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

*NEW* Mile marker 190 to 195, northbound – Overnight right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mile marker 205 to 200, southbound – Overnight southbound right lane closures for rock and soil testing, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Thursday.

PRIMARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 646 (Big Hill Road) – Temporary bridge with stop-and-proceed traffic pattern 24/7 between Route 647 (Unexpected Road) and Route 649 (Tom Alphin Road) for bridge replacement, through Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for grading, pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, pavement patching, shoulder repairs and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

HIGHLAND COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 220 (Potomac River Road) – Temporary traffic signal in operation 24/7 between Route 632 (The Pines Road) and Route 629 (Strait Creek Road) for Strait Creek bridge replacement. Estimated completion August 2027.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pothole patching, brush cutting and shoulder repairs, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting, pipe cleaning, tree removal, and adding stone to unpaved roads, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

AUGUSTA COUNTY

INTERSTAT E 64

No work scheduled.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 221 to 227, northbound and southbound – Overnight southbound single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday nights. Single-lane traffic on exit 221 southbound ramp to I-64 east. Shoulder closures and travel-lane shifts northbound and southbound 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening project with estimated completion in summer 2027. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour.

Mile marker 234 to 238, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

*NEW* Mile marker 234 to 236, northbound and southbound – Overnight mobile right lane closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

PRIMARY ROAD S

Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound and southbound single lane closures between Route 620 (Spottswood Road) and Route 1210 (Spitler Circle) for paving operations, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) – Northbound right shoulder closures for traffic engineering between Route 1403 (Second Street) and Route 1402 (First Street), 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Shenandoah Mountain Drive) – Flagger traffic control for pipe flushing between the Highland County Line and Route 716 (West Augusta Road), 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

*NEW* Route 250 (Churchville Avenue) – Flagger traffic control for pipe flushing between the Staunton city line and the Waynesboro city line, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 254 (Parkersburg Turnpike) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 833 (Trinity Point Road) and Route 42 (Buffalo Gap Highway/Parkersburg Turnpike), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through July 31.

*NEW* Route 256 (Weyers Cave Road) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control between Route 772 (Sulfur Pump Road) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road) for bridge work, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Overnight single lane closures or flagger traffic control for paving operations between Waynesboro northern city limits and Route 619 (Purple Cow Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) – Occasional flagger traffic control and westbound turn-lane closures at Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) for intersection improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Route 616 (Dam Town Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 777 (Knightly Lane) and Route 865 (Rockfish Road), 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 15.

Route 635 (Augusta Farms Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 635 (Kindig Road) and Route 608 (Tinkling Spring Road) for paving operations, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 657 (Indian Ridge Road) – Flagger traffic control between Route 656 (Offliter Road) and Route 340 (Stuarts Draft Highway), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

Route 701 (Howardsville Road) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 252 (Middlebrook Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 718 (Stokesville Road) – Eastbound and westbound flagger traffic control for bridge work between the dead end of Stokesville Road and Route 730 (North River Road), 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Route 828 (Cattle Scales Road) – Closed to through traffic between Route 611 (Baynes Road) and Route 796 (George Home Road) for replacement of bridge with concrete pipe, July 13 – 23. Follow posted detour.

Route 901 (Mill Place Parkway) – Occasional flagger traffic control near Route 612 (Laurel Hill Road) for intersection and roadway improvements, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. weekdays through August 1.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for drainage work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 to 3 p.m. weekdays.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 237 to 240, northbound and southbound – Left shoulder closures 24/7 with overnight lane closures as needed. Work zone speed limit 60 miles per hour. Traffic restrictions are for construction of I-81 truck-climbing lanes with estimated completion of late 2027.

Mile marker 237 to 264, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for mowing and litter pickup operations through Tuesday.

Mile marker 240 to 260, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through Wednesday.

Mile marker 240 to 251, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for shoulder strengthening, widening and guardrail relocation, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights through January 2027. Traffic restrictions are for I-81 widening with completion scheduled for June 2032.

Mile marker 242 to 248, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures 24/7 and overnight single lane closures as needed for Route 33 bridge and interchange project. Completion scheduled for August 2026.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 11 (Lee Highway) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between the Augusta County line and the Mount Crawford northern town limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 806 (Lacey Spring Road) and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 11 (North Valley Pike) – Turn-lane closures, travel-lane shifts and occasional single-lane closures for sidewalk installation between Jewell Street and Harrisonburg northern city limits, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays through fall 2027.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Westbound right shoulder closures for utility work between Elkton Middle School and Route 634 (Tanyard Bridge Road), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

*UPDATE* Route 33 (East Market Street, Harrisonburg) – Westbound lanes will be closed between the intersections with Linda Lane/Burgess Road and North Carlton Street for paving and striping, July 6 through July 16. Single-lane closures and lane shifts as needed between Hawkins Street and University Boulevard. Shoulder closures 24/7. Traffic restrictions are for bridge replacements and interchange improvements with expected completion in September.

*NEW* Route 42 (John Wayland Highway) – Southbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work between Route 732 (Eberly Road) and Route 257/Business Route 42 (Mason Street), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

*NEW* Route 42 – Northbound turn lane and shoulder closures for sign work between Route 746 (Herring Lane) and the Bridgewater town limits, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 253 (Port Republic Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control between Route 672 (Pineville Road/Latimer Road) and Route 340 (East Side Highway) for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 259 (Mayland Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving between I-81 southbound and Route 42 (Lee Street/North Timber Way), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

*NEW* Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) – Northbound and southbound flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 820 (Bergton Road) and Route 612 (Runions Creek Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 through July 31.

Route 340 (East Side Highway) – Pilot truck and flagger traffic control between Route 253/659 (Port Republic Road) and Route 634 (Sapling Ridge Road) for shoulder widening and guardrail installation, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through August 28.

Route 340 (Stuart Avenue, Elkton) – Single lane closures for utility work between Spotswood Avenue and Blue and Gold Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 31.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

Route 679 (Pleasant Valley Road) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 704 (Osceola Springs Road) and Route 689 (Spaders Church Road), 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

*UPDATE* Route 688 (Taylor Spring Lane) – Overnight flagger traffic control for paving operations between Arrowhead Road and Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through July 30.

Route 765 (Buttermilk Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control for utility work between Route 753 (Kratzer Road) and Route 42 (Harpine Highway), 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through July 17.

*NEW* Route 824 (Bennett Run Road) – Eastbound and westbound stop-and-proceed traffic control between Route 865 (Bergton Road/Dovesville Road) and Tough Street for work on the bridge over Bennett Run, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 6 through August 13. The road will be narrowed to one lane at the bridge.

PAGE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 211/340 (Lee Highway) – Eastbound and westbound single lane closures between Route 646 (Ganders Drive) and Route 644 (Big Oak Road) for pavement marking operations, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 17.

*NEW* Route 340 – Flagger traffic control between Route 650 (Grove Hill River Road) and Route 613 (Strole Farm Road) for painting of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday (July 12).

*NEW* Business Route 340 (Highway Basin 340/East Main Street, Stanley) – Flagger traffic control between Route 689 (Chapel Road) and Alans Road for paving operations, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

*NEW* Business Route 340 (Highway Basin 340) – Flagger traffic control between Route 615 (Riverbend Road) and Route 650/636 (River Road/Wampler Drive) for inspection of bridge over South Fork Shenandoah River, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for pipe replacement, ditch work, tree removal, shoulder repairs, pavement patching and brush cutting, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 618 (Dovel Hollow Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for installation of two box culverts just south of Route 638 (Honeyville Road), July 13 through September 18.

Route 759 (Jollett Road) – Stop and proceed traffic control for bridge work about a mile and a half east of Route 607 (Weaver Road), 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for brush cutting and pipe cleaning, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

SHENANDOAH COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 264 to 299, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 288 to 292, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of November 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 294 to 299, Overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 42 (Senedo Road) – Flagger traffic control near Route 675 (Wolf Gap Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over Stony Creek, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.

*NEW* Route 55 (Front Royal Road/East King Street, Strasburg) – Mobile traffic control for pavement marking operations between Route 11 (Massanutten Street) and Strasburg town limits, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through July 31.

Route 211 (East Lee Highway, New Market) – Flagger traffic control between Route 11 (North Congress Street) and Fadeley Avenue for sidewalk construction, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through October 28.

Route 263 (Orkney Grade) – Flagger traffic control for paving operations between Route 721 (Kelly Road) and Route 11 (Main Street, Mount Jackson), 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through August 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 758 (Cemetery Road) – Closed to through traffic for utility construction between Route 9 (Water Street) and Route 668 (French Woods Road), 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 8 through August 2. Follow posted detour.

FREDERICK COUNTY

INTERSTATE 81

*UPDATE* Mile marker 300 to 318, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Friday.

Mile marker 299 to 302, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures southbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

Mile marker 301 to 306, northbound – Right shoulder closures for pipe installation, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through July 31.

Mile marker 314 to 316, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. through night of September 30. Weekend work hours vary.

Mile marker 322 to 320, southbound – Overnight single lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through July 30.

PRIMARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Route 7 (Berryville Pike) – Closures near I-81 interchange for work on I-81 bridge, 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, through 6 a.m. on Friday, July 10, and then again from 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10, through 7 a.m. on Monday, July 13.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 661 (Redbud Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for relocation of Redbud Road, expected completion October 2027.

*NEW* Route 662 (Milburn Road) – Flagger traffic control as needed for relocation of Redbud Road, expected completion October 2027.

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 625 (Germany Road/Hites Road), Route 628 (Middle Road), Route 629 (Laurel Grove Road/Carters Lane), Route 631 (Marlboro Road), Route 648 (Passage Road), Route 649 (Springdale Road), Route 1194 (Serviceberry Court) and Route 1195 (Bunchberry Ridge Court), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 24.

CLARKE COUNTY

PRIMARY ROADS

*NEW* Route 7 (Harry Byrd Highway) – Westbound alternating lane closures for bridge maintenance between Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) interchange and Business-Route 7 (East Main Street, Berryville), 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Friday.

Route 50 (John Mosby Highway) – Westbound single lane closures for utility work between Route 601 (Blue Ridge Mountain Road) and Route 606 (Mount Carmel Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Friday.

Route 340 (Lord Fairfax Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures between both ends of Berryville town limits for pavement marking operations, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights through July 16.

SECONDARY ROADS

*UPDATE* Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 602 (Wildcat Hollow Road) and Route 679 (Pine Grove Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through July 24.

WARREN COUNTY

INTERSTATE 66

Mile marker 0 to 11, eastbound and westbound – Overnight left lane closures at various locations for vegetation management, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. nights Monday through Wednesday.

Mile marker 1 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for bridge painting, 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Weekend work hours vary. Estimated completion October 30.

Mile marker 2 to 0, westbound – Shoulder closures for road work related to I-81 southbound widening, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through January 2028.

INTERSTATE 81

Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures northbound from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights through January 2028. Single shoulder closures 24/7 through January 2028. Work zone speed limit 60 miles an hour. Traffic restrictions are related to I-81 southbound widening project.

PRIMARY ROADS

Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Flagger traffic control between Route 674 (Limeton Church Road) and Route 605 (Poor House Road) for paving, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday, July 11.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Southbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 639 (Ashby Station Road) and Route 661 (Fairground Road) for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights July 6 through November 1.

*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Northbound overnight single-lane closures between Route 658 (Rockland Road) and Country Club Road for safety improvements, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights July 6 through November 1.

SECONDARY ROADS

*NEW* Shadows Drive – Flagger traffic near Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) intersection for inspection of bridge over Crooked Run, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility work on parts of Route 622 (Liberty Hall Road), Route 631 (William Vincent Road), Route 632 (Fetchett Road) and Route 634 (Smith Run Road), 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Friday.

For updated traffic alerts and travel information dial 511, visit the 511 Virginia website or download the mobile app.

The VDOT Customer Service Center operates 24/7 to help roadway users report potential hazards, make service requests or get information related to Virginia’s transportation network. Use its mobile friendly website or call 800-367-7623.

Find the VDOT Staunton District on Facebook and X and follow VDOT statewide social media accounts. News releases, travel tips and project updates are on the VDOT website.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.