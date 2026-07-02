Trump’s Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy Celebrates America’s 250th, Delivers $1.776 Billion to Upgrade Airports Across U.S.

Thursday, July 2, 2026

WASHINGTON — U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced multiple Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grants totaling $1.776 billion to upgrade American airports with runway rehabilitations, family-friendly enhancements, and safety upgrades. These investments address infrastructure needs, family-friendly improvements, and more.

Forty-six states received investments, including:

$88.8 million to Denver International Airport for pavement projects

$74 million to Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field for runway rehabilitation, apron expansion, and upgrading visual guidance lights

$62.4 million to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for runway and runway lighting rehabilitation

$62.2 million to Houston Hobby Airport for runway construction

$47.6 to John F. Kennedy International Airport for taxiway construction and reconstruct an aircraft rescue and firefighting building.

$36 million to Orlando International Airport for terminal, taxiway and lighting rehabilitation

$28.1 million to Oakland International Airport for taxiway rehabilitation

“What better way to celebrate America than investing in its future. We’re ushering in the Golden Age of Transportation and rebuilding our airport infrastructure is critical to making that vision a reality. Under President Trump’s leadership, we are building an aviation system worthy of our country’s incredible history,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy.

“The FAA is prioritizing improving our nation’s airports and ensuring we issue grants quickly and efficiently,” said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. “This funding does more than just rebuild runways and taxiways, it modernizes the travel experience for American families, ensuring our airports are safe and ready for the future.”

Use FAA’s data visualization tools to see all airports receiving funding from Airport Infrastructure Grants and Airport Improvement Program.

