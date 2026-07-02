TROOP A NEWS RELEASE

July 1, 2026



Three Arrested During Child Exploitation Investigation in West Feliciana Parish

St. Francisville – On June 25 and 26, 2026, the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit (LSP SVU), with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office (WFPSO), and the St. Francisville Police Department, conducted an undercover online operation focused on identifying individuals who use online platforms to sexually exploit children. The operation resulted in the arrests of three individuals on charges related to child exploitation. All three were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Prison.

During the operation, investigators identified 37-year-old Jacob May after he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 16-year-old juvenile and arranged to meet the individual for sexual activity. As a result, an arrest warrant was obtained, and May was arrested on June 27, 2026, for Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

During the same operation, WFPSO requested assistance from the LSP SVU with an ongoing investigation involving the sexual battery of a 13-year-old victim. Investigators conducted a forensic examination of a cellular device recovered from 54-year-old Shon Hodges, a registered sex offender. The examination revealed two images of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM). As a result, investigators obtained an arrest warrant charging Hodges with two counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

As the operation progressed, investigators identified 30-year-old Christopher Hansen after he engaged in sexually explicit conversations with someone he believed to be a 15-year-old juvenile and arranged to meet the individual for sexual activity. Hansen was arrested after arriving at the predetermined meeting location and charged with Attempted Production of Child Sexual Abuse Material, Attempted Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile, Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Behavior with Juveniles.

LSP SVU works to rescue and seek justice for the victims of crimes involving the exploitation of children and the trafficking of humans for sex or labor through investigative partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and through public education. The public plays an important role in identifying suspects accused of these crimes and is urged to report criminal or suspicious activity. The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.

Contact Information:

Trooper Shelby Mayfield

Louisiana State Police

Public Affairs Section – Troop A

Phone: (225) 921-1384

[email protected]